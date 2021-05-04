Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour 2021: 7-9:30 p.m. Sedona Performing Arts Center, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road, Sedona. The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is returning to Sedona. For the seventh year, the Sedona International Film Festival is bringing the spirit of outdoor adventure and mountain culture to red rock country. This year's screenings feature the world's best mountain sport, culture and environmental films, letting you experience the thrill and challenges of the mountain environments that inspire us all. The Sedona tour stop has been expanded to two nights again this year: Tuesday, May 4 and Wednesday, May 5 at 7 p.m. at the Sedona Performing Arts Center. Each night will feature a different program of films. Audience members can attend either one of the nights or get a package discount to attend both evenings.The festival will be observing CDC guidelines and reserved seating at a limited capacity, requiring masks for entering and exiting the theaters and with additional health and safety protocols in place. This special screening event will follow all of the recommended guidelines for the safety, health and comfort of our patrons.Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival is one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world! Tickets for each individual night are $20 general admission; $17 for film festival members and students. A two-night package discount is offered to attend both evenings: $35 general admission and $29 for film festival members.For tickets and information visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org or call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in person at the Sedona International Film Festival office at 2030 W. State Route 89A in West Sedona.