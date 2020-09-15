Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Tuesday, Sep. 15
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Edition: Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library virtual meeting.928-213-2331. 12-1:30 p.m., Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the virtual Writer's Table. Visit the library on Facebook for more information.
2020 Flagstaff Star Party Night Sky Photography Workshop: Moonshot at NACET, 2201 N. Gemini Road, Flagstaff. 5-8:30 p.m., Tickets $25. This extraordinary opportunity will allow participants to learn how to photograph the night sky with a master. New York-based Stan Honda was. For more info, visit https://azdailysun.com/events/?_ev_id=13826924b_2020_flagstaff_star_party_night_sky_photography_workshop
Yuan Gong Qigong Class: First Congregational Church, 740 N. Turquoise Drive, Flagstaff. 928-525-6112. 6:30-8 p.m., Tickets $5. Have more life energy, learn the ancient art of Qigong for self-healing and self-empowerment. Beginners welcome.
'Hermitage: The Power of Art' Great Art on Screen: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. Sedona International Film Festival presents the Great Art on Screen series with "Hermitage: The Power of Art". The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 4 and 7 p.m. at the festival's Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Great Art on Screen is a series of documentaries featuring an in-depth look at the most extraordinary and groundbreaking art masters of their time. A spectacular documentary event tours through St. Petersburg's State Hermitage Museum, a wonderful complex of buildings with the largest collection of paintings in the world, to retrace two and a half centuries. Audiences pass through the magnificent interiors that provided a meeting point for foreign artists, architects and intellectuals creating connections through art and culture. "Hermitage: The Power of Art" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Wednesday, Sep. 16
Setting Aside a Criminal Judgment: 12-12:45 p.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal Talk by Dana Hogle of Hogle Law Firm on how to set aside a felony or misdemeanor online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/.
Career Event for NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY Students & 2020 Graduates: Career Event, Knoles Drive, Flagstaff. 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Free. Career Event for Colleges Students & 2020 Graduates Virtual Event Options Available. Soporte en español disponible.
Career Event for COCONINO COMM COLLEGE Students & 2020 Graduates Career Event: Lone Tree campus. 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Free. Career Event for Colleges Students & 2020 Graduates Virtual Event Options Available. Soporte en español disponible.
Career Event for CollegeAmerica Students & 2020 Graduates: Career Event, Malpais Rd., Flagstaff. 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Free. Career Event for Colleges Students & 2020 Graduates Virtual Event Options Available. Soporte en español disponible.
Grief Support Group: Compassus Hospice, 1000 N. Humphreys St., Flagstaff. 928 556 1500. 5:30-6:30 p.m., Compassus Hospice Grief Support Group meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month.
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!