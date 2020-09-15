'Hermitage: The Power of Art' Great Art on Screen: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. Sedona International Film Festival presents the Great Art on Screen series with "Hermitage: The Power of Art". The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 4 and 7 p.m. at the festival's Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Great Art on Screen is a series of documentaries featuring an in-depth look at the most extraordinary and groundbreaking art masters of their time. A spectacular documentary event tours through St. Petersburg's State Hermitage Museum, a wonderful complex of buildings with the largest collection of paintings in the world, to retrace two and a half centuries. Audiences pass through the magnificent interiors that provided a meeting point for foreign artists, architects and intellectuals creating connections through art and culture. "Hermitage: The Power of Art" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.