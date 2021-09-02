Friday, Sept. 3

Sedona Red Rockin' Blues Festival 2021: 7-9 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. On Friday, Sept. 3, Sedona is turning Blue once again for the "Sedona Red Rockin' Blues Festival" at the Mary Fisher Theater at 7 p.m. The event is co-sponsored by the Northern Arizona Blues Alliance (NAZBA) and features some of the best Blues artists in Arizona. What better place to have a music festival, but SEDONA! The intimate Friday night concert features two premier blues solo artists: BD Frank and S.E. Willis. BD FrankOpening the show is BD Frank, a multi-instrumentalist, coming from the Phoenix area, having won the Phoenix Blues Society's Solo/Duo International Blues Competition (IBC) in 2017. He has been performing and recording music for over 40 years from the east coast to the southwest, stylistically capturing Americana Roots Music with one foot firmly planted in traditional acoustical blues and boogie while exhibiting a unique style like no other. Resonators are instruments that are typically brass or wood body instruments that project sound from an aluminum spun cone and "Reso-man" BD Frank specializes in performance on these traditional instruments. Sedona Red Rockin' Blues Festival" tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance at www.sedonafilmfestival.org or at the Sedona Film Festival office or Mary D. Fisher Theatre box office. For further information, call the film festival office at 928-282-1177.