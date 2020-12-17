Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, Dec. 17
Can I Withhold Custody Based on Safety Concerns?: 12-12:45 p.m. Online. Questions about custody and visitation during COVID-19? Join us for this free Legal Talk by Family Law attorney, Michael Wozniak of Aspey, Watkins and Diesel online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/.
Postpartum Support Group: 10-11 a.m.; Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; 928-607-3706; The postpartum period can be one of the most challenging times of your life; https://go.evvnt.com/639020-0.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: 5:30-6:15 p.m.; Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff; $15; Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am; https://go.evvnt.com/639495-0.
NAMI Support Groups: 5:30-7 p.m.; Hope Community Church, 3700 N. Fanning Drive, Flagstaff; (928) 606-6448; Free; NAMI Flagstaff (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers two support groups: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group for adults who have experienced the symptoms of a mental health condition; https://go.evvnt.com/634062-0.
Histories of Justice: Rights and Representation in the Borderlands:
6-7:30 p.m.; Flagstaff; 520-617-1171; Free; Join the Arizona Historical Society on Thursday, December 17 from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. for a roundtable discussion focusing on Chicana/Mexican American or Latinx experiences with justice in the Borderland; https://go.evvnt.com/718114-0.
The Written World: 6-8 p.m.; Road Brewing Co Mother, 1300 E. Butler Ave. St. 200, Flagstaff; 928-213-2331; Join the Flagstaff Public Library and meet other lovers of the written world. Time to write, connect & share. Free writing, writing challenges, workshops, and more!; https://go.evvnt.com/633650-0.
Drop In to Mindfulness: 6:30-8:15 p.m.; Flagstaff Federated Community Church, 400 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-235-5518; This year, we are exploring the Periodic Table of Happiness Elements! Happiness on all levels, from surface pleasure to deep inner peace. Is it possible?; https://go.evvnt.com/639877-0.
Karaoke at the Monte V: 9:30 p.m.- 2 a.m.; Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge, 100 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff; Free; Karaoke with Ricky Bill; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/karaoke-at-the-monte-v-tickets-99094035929.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Friday, Dec. 18
Writers Who Lunch: 12-1:30 p.m.; Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-213-2331; Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the Writer's Table; https://go.evvnt.com/633881-0.
Avalanche Training Level 1: (Dec. 18-20, 2020) 1 p.m.- 5 p.m.; Arizona Snowbowl, 9300 N. Snow Bowl Road, Flagstaff; $400; The Level I curriculum is designed to give participants a thorough, practical introduction to avalanches; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/avalanche-training-level-i-dec-18-20-2020-registration-127204438901.
Family Friday: Solstice: 2:30-3:30 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-5211; Free; We’re in the darkest time of the year, when the northern hemisphere of the Earth is tipped away from the sun so the days are short and the nights are long; https://go.evvnt.com/697184-0.
"The Man Who Invented Christmas" Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona Film Festival is proud to present a special holiday encore of "The Man Who Invented Christmas" showing Dec. 18-23 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Based on the inspiring true story, "The Man Who Invented Christmas" a delightful and heartwarming family film and holiday favorite, returns to theaters to spread the joy of the season.The film features an all-star, award-winning ensemble cast including Christopher Plummer, Dan Stevens and Jonathan Pryce. "The Man Who Invented Christmas" tells the magical journey that led to the creation of Ebenezer Scrooge (Christopher Plummer), Tiny Tim and other classic characters from A Christmas Carol. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Monday, Dec. 18, 19 and 21; and 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 22 and 23. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
