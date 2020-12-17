"The Man Who Invented Christmas" Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona Film Festival is proud to present a special holiday encore of "The Man Who Invented Christmas" showing Dec. 18-23 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Based on the inspiring true story, "The Man Who Invented Christmas" a delightful and heartwarming family film and holiday favorite, returns to theaters to spread the joy of the season.The film features an all-star, award-winning ensemble cast including Christopher Plummer, Dan Stevens and Jonathan Pryce. "The Man Who Invented Christmas" tells the magical journey that led to the creation of Ebenezer Scrooge (Christopher Plummer), Tiny Tim and other classic characters from A Christmas Carol. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Monday, Dec. 18, 19 and 21; and 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 22 and 23. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.