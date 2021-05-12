Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, May 12
Adoption: An Overview: 11-11:45 a.m. Join us for this free Legal Talk on Adoption: An Overview of Arizona Adoption Laws, Indian Child Welfare Act and Step-Parent Adoption by Jay McCarthy of McCarthyWeston, PLLC online at: azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. http://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Bridge Church Midweek Service: 7-8:30 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive, 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff; Free; RSVP for Wednesday, May 12th; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridge-church-midweek-service-tickets-153338187647.
Flagstaff Premiere: 'Georgetown': 7-9 p.m. Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres, 4751 E Marketplace Dr, Flagstaff. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the acclaimed new drama "Georgetown" on Wednesday, May 12 as part of the festival's monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7:00 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres. "Georgetown" features an award-winning ensemble cast, including Academy Award winners Christoph Waltz (who also directed the film) and Vanessa Redgrave, and Academy Award nominee Annette Bening. Ulrich Mott, an eccentric social climber, seduces and marries a wealthy older widow, Elsa Brecht. Although Mott is three decades younger than his wife, they join forces to dominate the political and social circles of Washington, DC by throwing lavish events at their townhouse in the fashionable suburb of Georgetown.In the world of political intrigue and gossip dominating the social scene in Washington, few couples stood out quite like Elsa Brecht (Redgrave) and her husband Ulrich Mott (Waltz). This Flagstaff Cinema Series Event is made possible by a grant from the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff."Georgetown" will be shown at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres on Wednesday, May 12 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members ($10 for full-time students), and will be available starting at 6:00 p.m. that day in the Harkins lobby. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Thursday, May 13
Student Loan Debt Options: 11-11:45 a.m. Online. What are your options when dealing with student loan debt? Join us for this free Legal Talk on Student Loan debt by Lisa Thompson and Kathy Johnson Finn of Student Loan Resolution Services, PLLC online at: azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. http://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
THE DEMENTIA CONTINUUM: THE BRAIN, TESTING AND MANAGEMENT: 1:30-3 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-679-7264; Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/ tZIodeusqjIoHNxkG8Zlr5DK6EK4zGTEjhje;
