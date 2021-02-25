Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, or because of the current snowstorm, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, Feb. 25
CCC Comet Talk: "Funding Our Future" Financial Wellness for Millennials, Gen Z & Beyond: 6-7 p.m. Online Via Zoom. Coconino Community College Community Education presents: CCC Comet Talk "Funding Our Future" Financial Wellness for Millennials, Gen Z & Beyond presented by Certified Money Mentor, Ashlee Binderim.CCC Comet Talks are FREE and open to the public. CCC Comet Talk:"Funding Our Future" Financial Wellness for Millennials, Gen Z & Beyond6 — 7 p.m.Thursday, February 25, 2021Online Zoom Webinar RSVP required - register online at:https://coconino.zoom.us/../WN_QEupY86GThq4FBhdtmk7cQ. Americans under the age of 40 are experiencing a very different financial landscape from their forebears 30-40 years ago. Managing student loans, purchasing a home, and planning for retirement have become seemingly overwhelming obstacles for many. Join CCC Community Education with Certified Financial Coach, Ashlee Binderim for a community lecture that explores financial wellness, how to coach loved ones about good financial decisions, and how to take control and turn economic uncertainty into hope. For more details, please contact CCC Community Education Coordinator, meghan.remington@coconino.edu, call (928) 226-4174, or visit https://www.coconino.edu/community-education. https://coconino.zoom.us/.../WN_QEupY86GThq4FBhdtmk7cQ.
Social Security 101: 12-1:30 p.m. Online. Free Workshop by Social Security: learn how to use your Social Security online account. Go to www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount to create a Social Security account and print out your Social Security Statement before attending this workshop at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Flagstaff Climate Ambassador Training: 6-7:30 p.m.; Virtual, Flagstaff; Attend the second evening (February 25) of this this two-part training and learn how you can take climate action in Flagstaff!; https://go.evvnt.com/731762-0.
Northern Arizona Solar Co-op Informational Webinar: 6-7:30 p.m.; Virtual, Flagstaff; (928) 213-2141; Join Sustainability Program staff and community members like you for this FREE webinar and Q&A about solar technology and the benefits of going solar through the Northern Arizona Solar Co-op; https://go.evvnt.com/731582-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Friday, Feb. 26
Avalanche Training Level I: Feb. 26-28; 1 p.m.- 5 p.m.; Arizona Snowbowl, 9300 N. Snow Bowl Road, Flagstaff; $400; The Level I curriculum is designed to give participants a thorough, practical introduction to avalanches; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/avalanche-training-level-i-feb-26-28-2021-registration-127209379679.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
"All at Sea" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the comedy "All at Sea" showing Feb. 26-March 4 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."All at Sea," billed as a wild comedy from the murky depths; stars the late Lauren Bacall (in one of her final film performances), Brian Cox and James Fox. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
"Sister of the Groom" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the romantic comedy "Sister of the Groom" showing Feb. 26-March 4 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Alicia Silverstone (Clueless) and Tom Everett Scott (That Thing You Do) star in a destination wedding weekend gone off the rails. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.