CCC Comet Talk: "Funding Our Future" Financial Wellness for Millennials, Gen Z & Beyond
6-7 p.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021
Online Via Zoom

Coconino Community College Community Education presents: CCC Comet Talk "Funding Our Future" Financial Wellness for Millennials, Gen Z & Beyond presented by Certified Money Mentor, Ashlee Binderim.

CCC Comet Talks are FREE and open to the public.

RSVP required - register online at: https://coconino.zoom.us/../WN_QEupY86GThq4FBhdtmk7cQ

Americans under the age of 40 are experiencing a very different financial landscape from their forebears 30-40 years ago. Managing student loans, purchasing a home, and planning for retirement have become seemingly overwhelming obstacles for many. Join CCC Community Education with Certified Financial Coach, Ashlee Binderim for a community lecture that explores financial wellness, how to coach loved ones about good financial decisions, and how to take control and turn economic uncertainty into hope.

For more details, please contact CCC Community Education Coordinator, meghan.remington@coconino.edu, call (928) 226-4174, or visit https://www.coconino.edu/community-education.