Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, April 17
Saturday Bingo: 12-3 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7682; Saturday Afternoon Bingo; https://go.evvnt.com/759252-0.
"The Mole Agent" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is proud to present the Academy Award-nominated "The Mole Agent" showing April 17-21 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre." The Mole Agent" is nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature at this year's Oscars. Sergio is a Chilean spy. Sort of. At least, he is offered the role of one after a casting session organized by Detective Romulo, a private investigator who needs a credible mole to infiltrate a retirement home. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
The Bliss of Concentration: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon, 6701 E Mountain Ranch Road, Williams. The Bliss of Concentration; $25,with John McKethan. In this half day course we will learn what concentration is, why it is so important, and how to develop our powers of concentration through systematic training in meditation. Concentration completely determines the power and effectiveness of our spiritual practice, and the extent to which our mind is under control. Therefore, it is of paramount importance to our own happiness and well-being, as well as our ability to be of benefit to others. International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon, info@meditationinnorthernarizona.org, 9286376232. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/concentration.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Sunday, April 18
Free Rock Concert featuring SPOKEN!: 6-7 p.m.; Mountain View Church of Flagstaff, 2150 E. Linda Vista Drive, Flagstaff; 1928-864-8902; Free Rock Concert featuring SPOKEN!; https://go.evvnt.com/766301-0.
