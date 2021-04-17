Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.

Saturday, April 17

Saturday Bingo: 12-3 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7682; Saturday Afternoon Bingo; https://go.evvnt.com/759252-0.

"The Mole Agent" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is proud to present the Academy Award-nominated "The Mole Agent" showing April 17-21 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre." The Mole Agent" is nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature at this year's Oscars. Sergio is a Chilean spy. Sort of. At least, he is offered the role of one after a casting session organized by Detective Romulo, a private investigator who needs a credible mole to infiltrate a retirement home. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.