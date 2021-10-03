Sunday, Oct. 3

Jacob Weil: 2-6 p.m.; Flagstaff Brewing Company, 16 W. Historic Rte 66, Flagstaff; Jacob Weil (pronounced Wheel) is a road-worn singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist based out of Vancouver, BC. After years spent crisscrossing the continent as a gun-for-hire touring musician, Jacob has finally found a home in his own music. As a solo artist and songwriter, Jacob began as a teenager, but quickly switched gears to a life on the road choosing instead to bring to life the music of his friends. It was during those years on tour with Canadian folk act Sam Weber that Jacob rediscovered his love of writing for himself again in the back of the van after shows and during the few weeks at home between tours. Floating purposefully between the genres of Folk, Americana and Alternative music, Jacob’s songs often leave the listener reminiscing of a not so distant past, like a blurred memory obscured by the trials of the present moment; https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102786291?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event.

Zach Winters Music: WINTERS MIGRATION: 7-11 p.m.; House Show, Flagstaff; After a year in hibernation the Winters are migrating once again! Most shows will be outside unless otherwise indicated. Bring a blanket, snacks & drinks and come for a chill evening of music and stories. Zach Winters is a naturalist—his work and life often woven together. Winters’ songs resonate with the sacred and the commonplace—companionship, wrestling with the divine, passing seasons, and the pursuit of a tangible beauty. His music has more kinship to the poetry of Frost and Tagore than to his contemporaries. His debut, A Long Intermission, was recorded simply in his bedroom and released in 2004 mostly to friends and family. But over the years, Winters has honed his songwriting and DIY approach, garnering praise from voices like Paste Magazine and self-producing five full-length albums as well as a handful of EPs and other projects. Winters’ efforts have most recently culminated in a more luxuriant variety of indie-folk on his new crowd-funded record, To Have You Around. In the last few years, Winters has been on tour throughout the US, Canada, Australia & New Zealand, musically migrating with his family and playing shows with Josh Garrels, Johnnyswim, Holly Arrowsmith, A Boy & His Kite, Tow'rs, Will Reagan, Aaron Strumpel, and others. He has had the honor to sing for Syrian refugees, laboring mothers, orphans in Mexico, and his friends, neighbors and family. Born on the Great Plains, Zach Winters and his family are currently living & working on a new album in southern Mexico; https://www.bandsintown.com/t/102734820?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket.