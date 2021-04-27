"Whiplash" Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a "Festival Flashback" of "Whiplash" on Tuesday, April 27 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Whiplash" won three Academy Awards, including Best Supporting Actor for J.K. Simmons, Best Film Editing and Best Sound Mixing. The film was also nominated for Academy Awards for Best Motion Picture of the Year and Best Adapted Screenplay. Simmons also won a Golden Globe and SAG award for Best Supporting Actor for his role. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.