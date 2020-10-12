Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Streaming | Interactive Stargazing & Mars Opposition Week 2: 8-9:10 p.m. Online - Livestream, https://youtu.be/O5IYaFvLNOQ, Flagstaff. Interactive Stargazing & Mars Opposition Week 2 Join Lowell Observatory educators on October 13th at 8:00 pm at the Giovale Open Deck Observatory (https://lowell.edu/godo) for Week 2 of the Mars opposition! During this guided, interactive, virtual viewing session, we'll showcase some planned celestial objects through our PlaneWave CDK telescope, including Mars at its biggest and brightest! Then, we'll let you choose which objects to see next via YouTube's chat function. At 8:30 pm, researcher Dr. Bill Sheehan and Lowell historian Kevin Schindler will take over to discuss the rich history of Mars observation on Mars Hill. They will discuss our founder Percival Lowell's impassioned search for life on the Red Planet, how this year's opposition mirrors the one that Lowell himself observed in the 1800's, and much more! Note: Programming may be canceled due to inclement weather. You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4zmFY211sXfEamwmsJcrYA Heather Craig, hcraig@lowell.edu, 9287743358. https://youtu.be/O5IYaFvLNOQ.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555709102.
Northern Arizona Parkinson's Support Group Meeting:
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; The Peaks, A Senior Living Community, 3150 N. Winding Brook Road, Flagstaff; 928-526-3115; Monthly Meeting of the Northern Arizona Parkinson's Support Group; https://go.evvnt.com/639894-0.
Writers Who Lunch: 12-1:30 p.m.; Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-213-2331; Many authors have day jobs; the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the Writer's Table; https://go.evvnt.com/633821-0.
Prenatal Support Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; 928-607-3706; Weekly support group for pregnant people who want to connect and share experiences with others.
Yuan Gong Qigong Class: 6:30-8 p.m.; First Congregational Church, 740 N. Turquoise Drive, Flagstaff; 928 525 6112; $5; Have more life energy, learn the ancient art of Qigong for self-healing and self-empowerment. Beginners welcome.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; 1 E. Rte 66, 1 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915223338.
Trivia at Hops on Birch: 7:30-10 p.m.; Hops On Birch, 22 E. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; (480) 392-7334; Trivia every Tuesday at Hops! Sign up starts at 7:30 - prizes for winning teams!
Karaoke at the Monte V: 9:30 p.m.- 2 a.m.; Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge, 100 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff; Free; Karaoke with Ricky Bill.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Flagstaff Premiere: 'On the Rocks': 7-9 p.m. Harkins Cinemas, 4751 E Marketplace Dr, Flagstaff. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the critically-acclaimed new comedy "On the Rocks" on Wednesday, Oct. 14 as part of the festival's monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7:00 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres. Harkins Theatres have now re-opened following CDC guidelines and social distance seating at a limited capacity, requiring masks for entering and exiting the theaters and with additional health and safety protocols in place. This special screening event will follow all of the recommended guidelines for the safety, health and comfort of our patrons. Bill Murray, Rashida Jones and Marlon Wayans star in the new, acclaimed comedy "On the Rocks," written and directed by Academy Award-winner Sofia Coppola. A young New York mother faced with sudden doubts about her marriage teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father to tail her husband. What follows is a sparkling comic adventure across the city — drawing father and daughter closer together despite one detour after another. Acclaimed filmmaker Sofia Coppola brings a light touch to this blend of an exuberant love letter to New York, a generation-clash comedy about how we see relationships differently from our parents, and a funny celebration of the complications that bind modern families even as they tie us in crazy knots. Laura (Rashida Jones) thinks she's happily hitched, but when her husband Dean (Marlon Wayans) starts logging late hours at the office with a new co-worker, Laura begins to fear the worst. She turns to the one man she suspects may have insight: her charming, impulsive father Felix (Bill Murray), who insists they investigate the situation. Things nearly spin out of control when father and daughter find the chase itself, and the joyous escape it brings them, becoming irresistible. As the two begin prowling New York at night, careening from uptown parties to downtown hotspots, they discover at the heart of their journey lies their own relationship. This Flagstaff Cinema Series Event is made possible by a grant from the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff. "On the Rocks" will be shown at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members ($10 for full-time students), and will be available starting at 6:00 p.m. that day in the Harkins lobby. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Stand Tall — Don't Fall: 2-3 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; $8; Want to improve your balance? Your mood? Your flexibility and coordination? Your mental clarity? This class is unique so come check it out; https://go.evvnt.com/669236-0.
Grief Support Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Compassus Hospice, 1000 N. Humphreys St., Flagstaff; 928 556 1500; Compassus Hospice Grief Support Group meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month; https://go.evvnt.com/639234-0.
Citizens' Climate Lobby: 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Episcopal Church-Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff; (928) 699-3441; Do something positive about climate change; https://go.evvnt.com/640353-0.
Flagstaff Ukulele Jam: 6:30-8 p.m.; Montoya Community Center, 245 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff; Interested in the ukulele? Want to get together and jam? Flagstaff Ukulele Jam welcomes all levels and ages of ukulele players. Join us once a week to play with others in our community; https://go.evvnt.com/634049-0.
