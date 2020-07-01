Wednesday, July 1

Thursday, July 2

Cosmic Coffee, Cup No. 15 | What's Happening on Mars Hill?: 9-10 a.m. Lowell Observatory Youtube Channel, 1400 W. Mars Hill Road, Flagstaff. Cosmic Coffee explores a different topic in astronomy or planetary science each week. This week, Lowell Observatory Deputy Director Dr. Danielle Adams speaks with Project Manager Dave Sawyer about the ongoing capital projects at the Mars Hill campus. These include a brand-new 24″ PlaneWave telescope for public viewing and an improved walkway around the Giovale Open Deck Observatory. Heather Craig, hcraig@lowell.edu , 928-268-2906. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GXuHHMf_z4o&feature=youtu.be.

