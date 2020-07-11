Saturday, July 11

At Home with The Orpheum Theater: A Viola and The Brakemen Live Stream: The Orpheum, 15 W Aspen Ave, Flagstaff. This episode of At Home with The Orpheum Theater is made possible by Suddenlink and also your very generous contributions. Featuring Viola and The Brakemen, the show will be broadcast starting at 8 p.m. on Facebook Live through The Orpheum's page and YouTube Channel. You can donate to #SaveOurStages here:GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/orpheumflagstaffVenmo: @OrpheumFlagstaff and www.venmo.com/OrpheumFlagstaffPayPal: orpheumtheater.flagstaff@gmail.com. The Orpheum Theater has been closed since mid-March and we will be one of the last able to reopen. With the entire industry at a standstill, our coworkers, employees, and artists are staring down the terrifying prospect of being entirely without employment for an indefinite period of time. Visit nivassoc.org for more information on how you can help save independent music venues across the country. 928-556-1580. $5. https://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/at-home-with-the-orpheum-theater-featuring-viola-the-brakemen-110310788538/.