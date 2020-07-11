Saturday, July 11
At Home with The Orpheum Theater: A Viola and The Brakemen Live Stream: The Orpheum, 15 W Aspen Ave, Flagstaff. This episode of At Home with The Orpheum Theater is made possible by Suddenlink and also your very generous contributions. Featuring Viola and The Brakemen, the show will be broadcast starting at 8 p.m. on Facebook Live through The Orpheum's page and YouTube Channel. You can donate to #SaveOurStages here:GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/orpheumflagstaffVenmo: @OrpheumFlagstaff and www.venmo.com/OrpheumFlagstaffPayPal: orpheumtheater.flagstaff@gmail.com. The Orpheum Theater has been closed since mid-March and we will be one of the last able to reopen. With the entire industry at a standstill, our coworkers, employees, and artists are staring down the terrifying prospect of being entirely without employment for an indefinite period of time. Visit nivassoc.org for more information on how you can help save independent music venues across the country. 928-556-1580. $5. https://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/at-home-with-the-orpheum-theater-featuring-viola-the-brakemen-110310788538/.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m. Free. Make your game night legendary. Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh until it hurts and connect with friends near and far. www.letsroam.com/roam_from_home/virtual_game_night?utm_source=event_brite_free_game.
Sunday, July 12
Live Stream: The Healing Power of Meditation: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon, 6701 E Mountain Ranch Road, Williams. Public Talk with Gen-la Jampa. Meditation is a method to become familiar with virtues such as patience, love, and compassion. These minds are real medicine that cure our inner diseases of anger, hatred, and selfishness. In this way we can heal our relationships with others, and create harmony in our society. Michelle Gauthier, 602-628-6911. $5. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/thehealingpowerofmeditation.
