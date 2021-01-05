One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.

Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.

Live Stream: Meditations on the Path to Enlightenment: 6:30-8 p.m. International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon, 6701 East Mountain Ranch Road, Williams. This series is based on 'The New Meditation Handbook' by Geshe Kelsang Gyatso. These classes are a practical guide to meditation that teach us how to make ourself and others happy by developing inner peace, and in this way making our lives more meaningful. It is essential to pre-register in order to receive the live stream link.$10| Free for MembersRegistration Link:https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.

All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.

