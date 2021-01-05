Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Coconino County Supervisors Meeting: 10 a.m.-11:59 p.m.; Coconino County Administration Building, 219 E. Cherry Ave., Flagstaff; 928-679-7144; Meetings held the first Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. and the third Tuesday at 6 p.m; https://go.evvnt.com/642821-0.
Open Mic at Hops on Birch! 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; Hops On Birch, 22 E. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; (480) 392-7334; Open mic at Hops! Sign up begins at 8:00 p.m. and is open to anyone 21 and up!; https://go.evvnt.com/636421-0.
"Keeping Mum" Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a "Festival Flashback" of the sensational British comedy "Keeping Mum" — in honor of the film's 15th anniversary; on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."Keeping Mum" was a major audience hit and critical sensation when it premiered in the Sedona International Film Festival's cinema series in 2006. The film stars Dame Maggie Smith, Kristin Scott Thomas, Rowan Atkinson and the late Patrick Swayze. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Toast of Flagstaff Toastmasters Meeting: 12-1 p.m.; Flagstaff; 952-913-8273; Join our weekly Toastmasters meeting to practice your speaking skills! We're currently meeting online via zoom; https://go.evvnt.com/723771-0.
January 2021 First Shots: 5:30-7:45 p.m.; Timberline Firearms and Training, 11972 N. Highway 89, Flagstaff; $20; Start 2021 off with a bang at our January First Shots Class!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/january-2021-first-shots-tickets-131501268835.
Grief Support Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Compassus Hospice, 1000 N. Humphreys St., Flagstaff; 928 556 1500; Compassus Hospice Grief Support Group meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month; https://go.evvnt.com/639243-0.
Live Stream: Meditations on the Path to Enlightenment: 6:30-8 p.m. International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon, 6701 East Mountain Ranch Road, Williams. This series is based on 'The New Meditation Handbook' by Geshe Kelsang Gyatso. These classes are a practical guide to meditation that teach us how to make ourself and others happy by developing inner peace, and in this way making our lives more meaningful. It is essential to pre-register in order to receive the live stream link.$10| Free for MembersRegistration Link:https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
