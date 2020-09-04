Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Friday, Sep. 4
Laugh It Off: An Outdoor Comedy Show Early Show and Late Show: Orpheum Theater, 15 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. The early show is 7-8:15 p.m., the late show begins at 9:15 p.m. Tickets $15-$60. Anger Management Comedy & The Orpheum Theater present: Laugh It Off. We could all use a laugh right about now! That's why we've gathered comedians for a night of comedy outside in The Orpheum Theater lot. Enjoy laughs with JC Anderson, Bob Kubota, Keith Ellis, and Danielle Ellis! Visit www.orpheumflagstaff.com
The Virtual Coconino County Fair: With COVID-19 far from gone, the fair is going virtual this year. Festivities kick off at 10 a.m. on Friday live on the Coconino County Fair Facebook page, YouTube channel, or Instagram account and then carries on with days of events for the whole weekend. Friday also includes live entertainment by Matthew Henry Hall and prize winners from the agricultural and livestock entries. The rest of the weekend will see still more music, including shows from local favorites the Flagstaff Community Band, Black Lemon, Dub N Down with Ryan Biter and more. Plus, live auctions, a radio show performance by the Flagstaff Foundry’s Flagstone Four and much more. To see the full Coconino County Fair schedule and learn how to tune in virtually, visit www.coconinocountyfair.com/schedule
Gila River Elegy Paddling America's Most Endangered River: 7-8 p.m. Virtual. In 2019, Jon Fuller paddled, hiked and biked the entire Gila River, from its headwaters to Yuma, Arizona. "Gila River Elegy" tells the story of Jon's epic trip. This event is a fundraiser for Bright Side Bookshop. Proceeds from all Gila River Elegy sold at https://www.vishnutemplepress.com between September 4 and September 12, 2020, will go to Bright Side Bookshop. Register in advance for this webinar: https://jefuller.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BaxgkmTVRXOQQIBtRJtZbg. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. www.coloradoriverdaysflagstaff.org/.
Introduction to Yoga at Home: 928-774-9010. 9:30 a.m.- Sept. 25, 10:45 a.m., Tickets $49. Learn to practice yoga at home with a skilled teacher who can answer your questions and support your needs. Live streamed on Fridays from 9:30-10:45am with recordings available.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Edition: Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library virtual meeting. Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the virtual Writer's Table. More information is available on the library's Facebook page.
Saturday, Sep. 5
Flagstaff Hullabaloo: A Virtual Celebration: 7-9 p.m. A community celebration of FLG's favorite festival. We may not be able to gather in person at Wheeler Park but that doesn’t mean Flagstaff can’t still get down and celebrate this great mountain town of ours, in fact, we think it’s even more necessary we do just that! Please join us for a night of celebrating the 20th anniversary Greenhouse Productions, the people that bring you Flagstaff Hullabaloo, Cornucopia, and countless, memorable concerts. The night will be an event full of live music from Summit Dub Squad.
The Virtual Coconino County Fair: Check out the virtual Coconino County Fair Facebook page, YouTube channel, or Instagram account for a weekend full of events, including live music, auctions and more. To see the full Coconino County Fair schedule and learn how to tune in virtually, visit www.coconinocountyfair.com/schedule
Low Cost Pet Vaccination Clinic: High Country Humane, 11665 N. U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-526-0742. 8-10 a.m., If you live in Coconino County, High Country Humane is here to provide you with a variety of vaccines at low costs to make sure your pets are happy and healthy!.
Mindfulness and Improv: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Online with Zoom. Acceptance, release, concentration, spontaneity. Mindfulness and Improv are rooted in the same ground, and flourish in the same groundlessness. This two hour workshop begins with basic mindfulness exercises and leads into meditative and playful Improv games/scenes. Whether you are a meditator, an improviser, neither, or a little of both, you are sure to leave this workshop with a satisfied soul and a smiling face. Mindfulness teacher Pez Owen is honored to join returning Oaktown guest coach Taj Baker for this special Meetup offering hosted by Oaktown Improv. Spaces are limited; by donation. www.meetup.com/oaktownimprov/events/272519651/.
Codependent Anonymous: Eastburn Education Center, Building #027, Northern Arizona University, 639 Riordan Ranch St., Flagstaff. (907)-957-0556. 9:30-10:30 a.m., We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Dads support group: Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-607-3706. 10:30-11:30 a.m., Dads monthly support group. 1st saturday of the month 1030 am @Flagstaff Doulas.
High Country Humane Volunteer Orientation: High Country Humane, 11665 N. U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-526-0742. 1-2 p.m., Free. High Country Humane (HCH) is always seeking dedicated and compassionate people who are looking for meaningful ways to donate their time to help animals in need.
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!