Saturday, Sep. 5

Flagstaff Hullabaloo: A Virtual Celebration: 7-9 p.m. A community celebration of FLG's favorite festival. We may not be able to gather in person at Wheeler Park but that doesn’t mean Flagstaff can’t still get down and celebrate this great mountain town of ours, in fact, we think it’s even more necessary we do just that! Please join us for a night of celebrating the 20th anniversary Greenhouse Productions, the people that bring you Flagstaff Hullabaloo, Cornucopia, and countless, memorable concerts. The night will be an event full of live music from Summit Dub Squad.

The Virtual Coconino County Fair: Check out the virtual Coconino County Fair Facebook page, YouTube channel, or Instagram account for a weekend full of events, including live music, auctions and more. To see the full Coconino County Fair schedule and learn how to tune in virtually, visit www.coconinocountyfair.com/schedule

Low Cost Pet Vaccination Clinic: High Country Humane, 11665 N. U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-526-0742. 8-10 a.m., If you live in Coconino County, High Country Humane is here to provide you with a variety of vaccines at low costs to make sure your pets are happy and healthy!.