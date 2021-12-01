Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Flagstaff Bicycle Plans from the 70's to Today Panel Discussion: 5:30 p.m. Over the decades, Flagstaff has produced plans to better support cyclists and pedestrians, their safety and ability to get around town. Sam Meier has done a tremendous amount of research on the history of bicycle planning in the City and will be presenting historical materials. Throughout Sam's presentation, the panel and you, the public will be discussing these archives. Join this interactive panel discussion and learn about the hard work that the community has done leading up to today. You can tune in live through my Adam Shimoni for Council Facebook page, or through my City Council Youtube Channel.

Gynecological Cancer Prevention with Dr. Matthew Borst: 6-7 p.m. Join Matthew Borst, M.D. for this education session that offers tips for preventing GYN cancers. Borst spent his career as a gynecologic oncologist and he is providing navigation expertise to those hoping to prevent GYN cancers and those anywhere along the journey from diagnosis to survivor. Please join us through a convenient ZOOM link to spend time with this delightful brilliant doctor and learn from his expertise. After the workshop, Borst will be scheduling one on one time to offer advice on navigating the cancer journey with interested northern Arizona CSCAZ participants in the NAZ CSCAZ office. Details will be shared at this education session and along with all CSCAZ services, is offered free of charge. This session is also offered in-person in the NAZ CSCAZ office through a different registration link. Open to all community members, free of charge. Registration link: https://cscaz.gnosishosting.net/Events/Calendar/NorthernAZ

The GELL Center’s Global Film Series: 8 Femmes: 7 p.m. The Global Engagement and Language Learning Center’s films for the semester will celebrate award-winning films from across the globe in nine different languages. Free and open to the public. Masks required. Join us Wednesday, Dec. 1st, in Liberal Arts 136 for a screening of the award-winning 2002 French dark comedy musical film 8 Women, a raucous murder mystery with holiday flair and an all-star cast. Film in French with English subtitles. More details at https://sites.google.com/nau.edu/gellcenter/events/global-film-series

One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.

Thursday, Dec. 2

NaNo Now What: Editing 101: Did you write a novel in November? Maybe just part of a novel? Or maybe you have an old draft that’s been gathering dust that you’d like to finally finish? No matter where you are in the writing process — drafting, revising, or rewriting — we'll show you how to look at your writing with an eye for spotting continuity errors and plot holes, and how to fix them! Join on Zoom here: http://tiny.cc/NaNoNowWhat.

Radium Girls: 7 p.m., Flagstaff High School. In 1926, radium was a miracle cure, Madame Curie an international celebrity, and luminous watches the latest rage — until the girls who painted them began to fall ill with a mysterious disease. Inspired by a true story, Radium Girls traces the efforts of Grace Fryer, a dial painter, as she fights for her day in court. Get your tickets now! You won't want to miss this incredible show. NOTE: ALL audience members will be required to wear a mask during the show regardless of vaccination status. More showings Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.

Handmade Holiday Market with Local Flagstaff Creatives: 12 p.m., Peak Scents, 1000 E. Butler Ave. Wonderful local artists offering their handmade art and products for sale! Come by for love, laughs and fun! Get your shopping done for the holidays.

