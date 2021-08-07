Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, August 7
McMillan Mesa Family Guided Hike: 10-11:30 a.m.; Buffalo Park, 2400 N. Gemini Road, Flagstaff; 928-213-2154; Free; Willow Bend, in partnership with City of Flagstaff’s Open Space Program, will lead a FREE guided family-focused tours of McMillan Mesa Natural Area!; https://go.evvnt.com/798951-0.
Flagstaff High School 50th class reunion: 5-11 p.m.; Flagstaff High School, 400 W. Elm Ave., Flagstaff; 832-385-4170; Free; "The Flagstaff High School class of 1970 reunion committee is looking for classmates The 50th reunion is August ; https://go.evvnt.com/636051-0.
Noble Vision: A Flagstaff Community Band World Premiere: 5:30-7 p.m. Coconino Community College Lone Tree Campus , 2800 S. Lone Tree, Flagstaff. Join Flagstaff Community Band in their WORLD PREMIERE of Noble Vision, a work for band by Patrick J. Burns that celebrates the life and work of Percival Lowell. Concert will be held outside at Coconino Community College's Lone Tree Campus. Bring a lawn chair and bring your appetite..Sugar Skull Rolling Cafe and Sotos Locos Food Trucks will be on site! This concert is free and the concert and world premiere commission is sponsored by Russ Lyon Realty! Raindate is following day at the same time. Jody Laura, flagstaffcommunityband@gmail.com, 9734953263. http://www.flagstaffcommunityband.com.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history. Volunteers are needed to help preserve history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Sunday, August 8
Launch of Greenlaw Church: 10:30 a.m.-noon; Greenlaw Church, 3400 E. Lockett Road, Flagstaff; 928-255-4500; Join us for the launch of Greenlaw Church now a campus of North Phoenix Baptist Church! We will have great music and Biblical teaching along with a bounce house and food truck after service; https://go.evvnt.com/821340-0.
'Media & Propaganda' Lecture/Discussion: 1-2:30 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with Sedona Philosophy to present "Media & Propaganda" discussion on Sunday, Aug. 8 at 1 p.m. Explore historical and contemporary examples of how film and other media are tools of propaganda, misinformation, and disinformation. Participants will: learn about key concepts developed by Jacques Ellul in his 1962 book Propaganda; analyze techniques used by filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl during Germany's Nazi regime; study examples of cinematic techniques that exploit features of human psychology, such as cognitive bias; explore how film and other technologies have actually changed the way that we see; connect the dots between early film propaganda and contemporary social media memes; develop strategies to recognize and critique contemporary propaganda to social media. This is the second lecture in a two-part series that explores how film techniques illustrate key concepts from phenomenology, the study of human experience. The lecture and discussion will be led by Dr. Matthew Goodwin, co-founder of Sedona Philosophy, which offers guided hikes and retreats in Sedona and northern Arizona. Tickets are $7.50 general admission and $6.00 for Film Festival members and students. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy 89A in West Sedona. For more information, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
