Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, Nov. 7
River Tales: An Evening of Adventure Storytelling: 7-9 p.m. Join Grand Canyon Youth for an evening of adventure storytelling! This virtual event will be live-streamed from GCY Headquarters to your living room, backyard, or anywhere else with an Internet connection. Support GCY while enjoying stories from Annette McGivney and many other incredible speakers. This event is a fundraiser for Grand Canyon Youth. Registration is free, but donations are encouraged. Please donate what you can to support Grand Canyon Youth's mission to send young people on life-changing outdoor journeys. Tory Syracuse, tory@gcyouth.org, 928-773-7921. http://www.gcyouth.org/rivertales.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555753234.
Dads support group: 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; 928-607-3706; Dads monthly support group. 1st saturday of the month 1030 am @Flagstaff Doulas; https://go.evvnt.com/638965-0.
HereAfter with Eric Retterbush and Heather Allison: 1-6 p.m.; The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., #1b, Flagstaff; Free; HereAfter is a collection of photographs reminiscent of photography styles of the past by Heather Allison and Eric Retterbrush; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hereafter-with-eric-retterbush-and-heather-allison-tickets-126620277659.
Disney's Newsies - Alpine Community Theater: 7-9 p.m.; Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E. Butler Ave., Flagstaff; $5 to $10; Seize the Day and join us for a fun, fast, action packed musical that proves that anyone can make a difference if they just believe!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/disneys-newsies-alpine-community-theater-november-2020-tickets-102208231572.
7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915267470.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: 5:30-6:15 p.m.; Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff; $15; Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am; https://go.evvnt.com/639484-0.
FFOTM First Saturday Contra Dance: 7-10:30 p.m.; Mountain Charter School, 311 W. Cattle Drive Trail, Flagstaff; 928-699-5456; $9; Live Music & Caller every time!; https://go.evvnt.com/639194-0.
Sunday, Nov. 8
7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915267470.
Open Mic Sunday: 2-8 p.m.; The Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; 928-310-2333; Our stage is your stage every Sunday with our open mic; https://go.evvnt.com/639402-0.
