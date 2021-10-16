Saturday, Oct. 16

Jake Stringer: 8 p.m. The Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; Full band show at The Museum Club After spending most of his 20’s behind the drums with artists such as Onward, Etc., David Allan Coe, Mark Chapman, and countless others, Jake Stringer decided it was time to take the ideas in his head and put them to work. He bought a guitar, learned a few chords, and put the pen to paper. Before too long, Better Than Nothin’ was born. In March of 2017, after spending most of 2016 playing every roadhouse in southern Missouri, Jake and Better Than Nothin’ released their self produced EP, “Let the Wolf Out.” The EP got the band a little traction on the road. Jake Stringer and Better Than Nothin’ are currently touring the Midwest and beyond; https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102803238?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event.