Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Autumn Festival: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7682; An Arts & Crafts event for the whole famiily; https://go.evvnt.com/895854-0.
Orchestra Northern Arizona Welcome Back Concert: 7-9 p.m.; Coconino High School, 2801 N. Izabel St., Flagstaff; 928-216-1339; ONA Season Premiere, featuring ONA ensembles and soloist Sicong Chen;
Jake Stringer: 8 p.m. The Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; Full band show at The Museum Club After spending most of his 20’s behind the drums with artists such as Onward, Etc., David Allan Coe, Mark Chapman, and countless others, Jake Stringer decided it was time to take the ideas in his head and put them to work. He bought a guitar, learned a few chords, and put the pen to paper. Before too long, Better Than Nothin’ was born. In March of 2017, after spending most of 2016 playing every roadhouse in southern Missouri, Jake and Better Than Nothin’ released their self produced EP, “Let the Wolf Out.” The EP got the band a little traction on the road. Jake Stringer and Better Than Nothin’ are currently touring the Midwest and beyond; https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102803238?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Sunday, Oct. 17
Sunday Bingo: 12-3 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7982; Come and play one of America's favorite games for cash prizes! Snack bar available; https://go.evvnt.com/910053-0.
Charlie Parr: 6:30-10:30 p.m.; Coconino Center for the Arts, 2300 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff; $18; Greenhouse Productions & Flagstaff Arts Council present Charlie Parr in concert at the Coconino Center for the Arts Sunday, October 17, 2021; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/charlie-parr-tickets-159029311953.
'In Balanchine's Classroom' Film Premiere: 1-3 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a special premiere of "In Balanchine's Classroom" on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Professional Ballerina and Sedona resident, Bonny Singer, who was a student of legendary ballet choreographer George Balanchine, will host the special premiere and take us behind-the-scenes of the ballet master. Ms. Singer was a Professional Ballerina with the NYC Ballet, 1970-1981, the last great decade of George Balanchine. "In Balanchine's Classroom" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
