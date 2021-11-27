Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.

Saturday, Nov. 27

The 18th Annual Holiday Craft Show: Come out to beautiful Williams for the 18th Annual Holiday Craft Show on Saturday, November 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sultana Theater on Rt. 66. This show is the longest running Craft Show in the history of Williams. It’s always been a fundraiser to benefit SAVE-MTR (Meant to Rescue) Animal Facility in Williams. The table fees from the crafters all goes to the animals. We will have a wonderful variety of items for sale for every holiday event and you can also have your picture taken with your family, friends and especially for your pets. Hope to see you there.

PopUp Gift Show with Jill Sans: Jill is the owner and artist at The HeArt Box featuring Little Prayers Collection and more. A special collection of heart and beauty, great gifts for all that are unique and handmade. Along with Jill’s entire studio inventory she will also have a new set of Little Prayers, paintings of intention of peace and happiness. Cards for the holidays and limited edition ornaments will also be available. November 27 & 28 12-4 p.m. at The HeArt Box Gallery 17 N. San Francisco St., Suite 1B, in-person event (masks required).

"Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus": A Live Radio Play in Two Acts: 7:30 p.m., Theatrikos, 11 W. Cherry Ave., Flagstaff. “Is there a Santa Claus?” 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon wrote in a letter to the "New York Sun" newspaper in 1897. The newspaper’s heartfelt reply, printed on the front page and written by a reporter struggling with the death of his wife, has been part of American Christmas folklore for more than 100 years. “The most real things in the world are those that neither children nor men can see.” Based on a true story.

'Hive' Film Premiere: The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the most-awarded film at Sundance “Hive” showing Nov. 27-Dec. 1 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. “Hive” is Kosovo’s official submission to the Academy Awards for Best International Feature. Sundance triple award-winner “Hive” is a searing drama based on the true story of Fahrije (award-winning Albanian actress Yllka Gashi), who, like many of the other women in her patriarchal village, has lived with fading hope and burgeoning grief since her husband went missing during the war in Kosovo. “Hive” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Nov. 27-Dec. 1. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Saturday and Tuesday, Nov. 27 and 30; and 4 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, Nov. 29 and Dec. 1. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.

Sunday, Nov. 28

NATRA's Chanukah Chustle Challenge: Celebrate 2021 Hanukkah with eight crazy days of running or walking! This is a progressive challenge set to take place between Sunday November 28 and Monday December 6. The minimum goal is to complete a 1K on Day 1, 2K, on Day 2, 3K on Day 3 all the way through an 8K on the final day. Others who wish to run longer can see how many miles they can run during the 8 day celebration. In Flagstaff, folks are welcome to join us for in person lighting ceremonies on various nights led by members of our Flagstaff Jewish Community, so stay tuned! As you complete your challenge each day, you will enter your distance completed and you can optionally add your time for all to see. While the run is free, we suggest any kind of donation to Flagstaff Shelter Services.

Sunday Bingo: 1 p.m., at the American Legion, 204 W. Birch Ave. Come play one of America's favorite games for cash prizes! Snack bar available.

"Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus": A Live Radio Play in Two Acts: 2 p.m., Theatrikos, 11 W. Cherry Ave., Flagstaff. “Is there a Santa Claus?” 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon wrote in a letter to the "New York Sun" newspaper in 1897. The newspaper’s heartfelt reply, printed on the front page and written by a reporter struggling with the death of his wife, has been part of American Christmas folklore for more than 100 years. “The most real things in the world are those that neither children nor men can see.” Based on a true story.

'The Nutcracker and the Mouse King' Ballet: The Sedona International Film Festival presents Ballet in Cinema on Sunday, Nov. 28 when it hosts the big screen premiere of “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” from Ballet Zürich in Switzerland. There will be one show at 1 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre. “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” is a spectacular holiday ballet par excellence, like you've never seen it before in a revisited version by visionary choreographer Christian Spuck. “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” from Ballet Zürich will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1:00 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

