Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Friday, April 23
Fish Fry: 5-8 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7682; Friday Fish Fry; https://go.evvnt.com/759240-0.
Marriage Night: 6-9 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive, 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff; Free; RSVP for Friday April 23rd; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/marriage-night-tickets-148260106971.
"Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning and acclaimed "Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street" showing April 23-29 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Go inside the hearts and minds of the "Sesame Street" creators, artists, and educators who established one of the most influential and enduring children's series in television history. With exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and over 20 original interviews, "Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street" introduces audiences to a gang of visionaries who set out to entertain and educate young minds by harnessing the power of television with furry characters, catchy songs, and a diverse cast. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
"Moffie" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed drama "Moffie" showing April 23-29 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Oliver Hermanus explores the toxic masculinity of Apartheid-era South Africa and the twin forces of racism and homophobia that fed it in "Moffie," a powerful drama about a young gay military conscript trying to remain invisible. To be a moﬃe is to be weak, eﬀeminate, illegal. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$12 general admission; $9 for Film Festival members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Saturday, April 24
Drop Off Day, Dump the Drugs, Shred A Thon: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Flagstaff Police Department, 911 E. Sawmill Road, Flagstaff; 928-213-2144; Put Your Waste In The Right Place! Drive Through Event!;
Saturday Bingo: 12-3 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7682; Saturday Afternoon Bingo; https://go.evvnt.com/759257-0.
Mini Meditation Retreat - 3 Meditations on Love: 9 a.m.-12:45 p.m. International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon, 6701 E Mountain Ranch Road, Williams. Mini Meditation Retreat3 Meditations on Love Saturday April 17 | 9 - 12:45pm | $25with John McKethan. In this mini one-day retreat we will be focusing on how to develop the three types of love: affectionate love, cherishing love, and wishing love. Through developing these minds and applying them in our daily life we will feel closer and more connected to others and our relationships will become more stable and harmonious. This retreat is open to everyone! International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon, info@meditationinnorthernarizona.org, 9286376232. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/love.
Cuisine For A Cause: 7-8 p.m. Virtual. On April 24th, the Cuisine for a Cause culinary experience will bring two seasoned top chefs into your kitchen. This fun and interactive culinary cook-a-long will inspire you to follow step-by-step instructions from our top chefs, as you prepare along with them a HelloFresh signature dish.Purchase your $140 VIP ticket(s) between now and March 31st and you will receive: A HelloFresh meal kit for two (2) which includes required ingredients for both recipe options, and a third surprise recipe.Meal kits, chef hat and spatula will be mailed to your home the week of the event. Katelyn Muolo, Kmuolo@liverfoundation.org, 203-896-4042.$0-140. https://alf.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=516.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.