"Military Wives" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the audience sensation "Military Wives" showing Dec. 26-30 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Military Wives" was the closing night film at the recent Sedona International Film Festival, where it earned rave reviews from the sold-out audience. It has also won numerous top awards at several prestigious film festivals around the world."Military Wives" is the feel-good movie of the year! "Military Wives" centers on a group of women from different backgrounds whose partners are away serving in Afghanistan. Faced with their loved ones' absences, they come together to form the very first military wives choir, helping each other through some of life's most difficult moments, and quickly find themselves on an international stage at the center of a media sensation and global movement. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.