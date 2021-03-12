Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, or because of the current snowstorm, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Friday, March 12
"The World To Come" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new drama "The World To Come" showing March 12-18 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."The World To Come" features a stellar ensemble cast, including Katherine Waterston, Vanessa Kirby, Casey Affleck and Christopher Abbott.In this frontier romance framed by the four seasons and set against the backdrop of rugged terrain, Abigail (Katherine Waterston), a farmer's wife, and her new neighbor Tallie (Vanessa Kirby) find themselves powerfully, irrevocably drawn to each other. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
"The Last Right" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere "The Last Right" showing March 12-18 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Brian Cox and Colm Meaney join a talented young cast in "The Last Right"; a poignant and heart-warming comedy drama that takes us on the road across Ireland as two brothers and a woman they've only just met come together to fulfill a stranger's last wish. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Saturday, March 13
Streaming | Messier Marathon International Star Party: 6:30 p.m.-6:30 a.m. Virtual Event, https://youtu.be/cBWGIPAJVVA, Flagstaff. Messier Marathon International Star Party. Join Lowell Observatory's Messier Marathon, an all-night virtual star party during which we'll hunt for all 110 objects in Charles Messier's famous catalog. These are among the most prominent deep-sky objects visible in the night sky. We'll broadcast live from the Giovale Open Deck Observatory (https://lowell.edu/giovale-open-deck-observatory/), using our state-of-the-art PlaneWave telescope and shiny new MallinCam system. This Livestream will be simulcast on Twitch (https://www.twitch.tv/lowellobservatory).The party begins at 6:30 pm MST on March 13, just before local sunset here in Flagstaff, Arizona, and ends at 6:30 am MST on March 14, just after local sunrise. (Note: Daylight Savings Time begins at 2 am local time on March 14, but Arizona does not observe Daylight Savings. Outside of Arizona, the Messier Marathon begins at 8:30 pm EST/5:30 pm PST and ends at 9:30 am EDT/6:30 am PDT.)You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel! Heather Craig, hcraig@lowell.edu, 9287743358. https://youtu.be/cBWGIPAJVVA.
Goal Hiking: 10-11:30 a.m.; Flagstaff, .; $12 to $45; The Goal Hike Series is LIVE!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-goal-hiking-tickets-143350486163.
Free Tax Prep: appointment only - drop off and pick up; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; March 13, E. Flagstaff Community Library, 3000 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; 928-919-9277; Free Income Tax Preparation - drop off and pick up; https://go.evvnt.com/728961-0.
Saturday Bingo: 12-3 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 774-7682; Saturday afternoon bingo; https://go.evvnt.com/749416-0.
Lunch & Learn: FAFSA: 12-1 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-523-1803; The Northern Arizona College Resource Center (NACRC) is happy to present a Lunch & Learn: College and Career Readiness series! All ages and families welcome to these free workshops!; https://go.evvnt.com/740046-0.
Riverdance 25th Anniversary: 1-3 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the "Riverdance" 25th Anniversary show from Dublin's 3Arena. There will be two shows on Saturday and Sunday, March 13 and 14 at 1 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.The new 25th Anniversary show catapults "Riverdance" into the 21st century and will completely immerse you in the extraordinary and elemental power of its music and dance.Twenty-five years ago, seven minutes changed the face of Irish dancing forever. The Eurovision interval act performance gave millions of people a new and exciting glimpse of the future of Irish dance. Now 25 years later, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs.
