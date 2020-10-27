One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555739192.

Reaching Flagstaff, a community effort to support and empower our neighbors: 5-6:30 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-714-6782; Join Flagstaff Resources and Online Teen Help in connecting the many excellent resources our community provides to those who can benefit from them (basically all of us). We invite you to join our team; https://go.evvnt.com/699505-0.

Grief Support Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Compassus Hospice, 1000 N. Humphreys St., Flagstaff; 928 556 1500; Compassus Hospice Grief Support Group meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month; https://go.evvnt.com/639236-0.

Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;

7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915253428.

