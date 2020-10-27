Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Soundscapes: Featuring the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra: 6-7 p.m. Virtual Online Sessions. Gain a new perspective of classic orchestral music at "Soundscapes", a special non-credit virtual series open to the public and offered by Coconino Community College Community Education in partnership with the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra. Soundscapes: Featuring the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra; $35; Includes all four Online Virtual Sessions 6 -7 p.m. Enjoy a unique opportunity to engage with talented Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra performers. Curriculum Includes: Listening to pieces programmed by the FSO in both recent and the upcoming 2021 season. An interactive virtual classroom with instructor and special guest presentations. Enhanced understanding of music through exploration of the composers and inspiration for the composition. Small group discussions moderated by the instructor and guests. Register online at: https://coconino-community-college.coursestorm.com/ccc-virtual-noncredit/course/soundscapes-featuring-the-flagstaff-symphony-orchestra. For more details, please contact CCC Community Education Coordinator Meghan Remington at meghan.remington@coconino.edu, call (928) 226- 4174, or visit www.coconino.edu/community-education.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555737186.
Writers Who Lunch: 12-1:30 p.m.; Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-213-2331; Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the Writer's Table; https://go.evvnt.com/633838-0.
Prenatal Support Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-607-3706; Weekly support group for pregnant people who want to connect and share experiences with others; https://go.evvnt.com/639134-0.
Yuan Gong Qigong Class: 6:30-8 p.m.; First Congregational Church, 740 N. Turquoise Drive, Flagstaff; 928 525 6112; $5; Have more life energy, learn the ancient art of Qigong for self-healing and self-empowerment. Beginners welcome; https://go.evvnt.com/642896-0.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915251422.
Trivia at Hops on Birch!: 7:30-10 p.m.; Hops On Birch, 22 E. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; (480) 392-7334; Trivia every Tuesday at Hops! Sign up starts at 7:30 - prizes for winning teams!; https://go.evvnt.com/636843-0.
Karaoke at the Monte V: 9:30 p.m.- 2 a.m.; Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge, 100 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff; Free; Karaoke with Ricky Bill; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/karaoke-at-the-monte-v-tickets-99093129217.
"Frida Kahlo": Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. Sedona International Film Festival presents the Exhibition on Screen series with "Frida Kahlo". The event will show in Sedona at 4 and 7 p.m. at the festival's Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Take a journey through the life of a true icon, discover her art, and uncover the truth behind her often turbulent life. "Frida Kahlo" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Family Court 101: 3-3:45 p.m. Online. Join us for this free online Legal Talk about the steps in a divorce, legal separation or custody case at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555739192.
Reaching Flagstaff, a community effort to support and empower our neighbors: 5-6:30 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-714-6782; Join Flagstaff Resources and Online Teen Help in connecting the many excellent resources our community provides to those who can benefit from them (basically all of us). We invite you to join our team; https://go.evvnt.com/699505-0.
Grief Support Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Compassus Hospice, 1000 N. Humphreys St., Flagstaff; 928 556 1500; Compassus Hospice Grief Support Group meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month; https://go.evvnt.com/639236-0.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915253428.
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!