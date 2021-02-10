Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, or because of the current snowstorm, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Parents Guide to Court Dependency: 11-11:45 a.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal Talk by Family Law attorney, Katie Rogers of Southern Arizona Legal Aid if your child was removed from the home by the Department of Child Safety online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Virtual College Fair: 10-11:30 a.m.; Flagstaff, 1124 S. Knoles Drive.; 623-910-5610; Join the Northern Arizona College Resource Center and the Yavapai County Education Service Agency for a virtual college fair, highlighting local trade schools and community colleges; https://go.evvnt.com/731490-0.
Preserving Arizona COVID-19 Stories: 6-7:30 p.m.; Flagstaff; 480-387-5363; Free; Join us for an introduction to the “Journal of the Plague Year”, a joint project to collect and preserve pandemic history. Learn how you can contribute to this archive of digital media and stories; https://go.evvnt.com/733983-0.
"The Artist's Wife" Flagstaff Premiere: 7-8:45 p.m. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the award-winning new drama "The Artist's Wife" on Wednesday, Feb. 10 as part of the festival's monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7:00 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres. Lena Olin and Bruce Dern give career-defining performances as a couple facing their golden years amidst the challenges of dementia and unrealized dreams in "The Artist's Wife".The Artist's Wife" will be shown at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members ($10 for full-time students), and will be available starting at 6:00 p.m. that day in the Harkins lobby. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Thursday, Feb. 11
CCC Comet Talk: "The Science of Hacking Your Brain": 6-7 p.m. Virtual Online Via Zoom. Coconino Community College Community Education is proud to present: CCC Comet Talk "The Science of Hacking Your Brain" An Exploration of the Human Mind presented by Clinical Hypnotherapist & Certified Medial Support Specialist, Craig Meriwether. Coconino Community College Comet Talk:"The Science of Hacking Your Brain" An Exploration of the Human Mind; 7 p.m.Free Online Zoom Webinar. CCC Comet Talks are free and open to the public. RSVP required - register online at: https://coconino.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_O1Dim119T6-pNMkiTY6MMA?fbclid=IwAR1lPBr9EngMTz8gDuBJUNK72wB3JtyextCQMWoSAB0 uzCzZr5qE2pvBPEU. Join CCC Community Education for a fascinating look at the human brain and learn helpful tricks to quickly end emotional upset, enhance creativity and intuition, and manage anxiety, fear and stress. For more details, please contact CCC Extended Learning Operations Coordinator, meghan.remington@coconino.edu, call (928) 226-4174, or visit www.coconino.edu/comet-talks. CCC PR/Marketing, coconino@coconino.edu, 928-226-4312. https://coconino.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_O1Dim119T6-pNMkiTY6MMA?fbclid=IwAR1lPBr9EngMTz8gDuBJUNK72wB3JtyextCQMWoSAB0uzCzZr5qE2pvBPEU.
Family Court 101: 12-12:45 p.m. Online. Join us for this free online Legal Talk about the steps in a divorce, legal separation or custody case at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. http://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Bankruptcy: 10-10:45 a.m. Online. Filing for Bankruptcy? Join us for this free and informative overview on Bankruptcy by attorney Michael Gordon of Gordon & Gordon Attorneys at Law, P.L.L.C. online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov.
Climate Emergency Open House: 6-7 p.m.; Virtual, Flagstaff; (928) 213-2145; Join the Sustainability Program for a live virtual Q&A session to hear updates to the Climate Plan, actions moving forward, and answers to all your Climate Emergency questions!; https://go.evvnt.com/730936-0.
