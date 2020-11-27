Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Friday, Nov. 27
Holiday Shopping Passport: 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.; Downtown Flagstaff, 6 E. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; Shop local & win prizes! Shop at five participating businesses OR spend a combined total of $250 and be entered to win some awesome prizes from some of your favorite downtown businesses!; https://go.evvnt.com/709443-0.
Slack Friday!: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Downtown Flagstaff, 6 E. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; Downtown Flagstaff is THE place to kicks off your holiday shopping! Avoid waking up at 5am to wait in crowded lines at big box stores. Sleep in, have a mimosa, and shop local during Slack Friday!; https://go.evvnt.com/709439-0.
Writers Who Lunch: 12-1:30 p.m.; Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-213-2331; Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the Writer's Table; https://go.evvnt.com/633860-0.
HereAfter with Eric Retterbush and Heather Allison: 1-6 p.m.; The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., #1b, Flagstaff; Free; HereAfter is a collection of photographs reminiscent of photography styles of the past by Heather Allison and Eric Retterbrush; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hereafter-with-eric-retterbush-and-heather-allison-tickets-126620301731.
30 is the new 13? YA Happy Hour Book Club for Adults: 5:30-7 p.m.; Historic Brewing Barrel + Bottle House - Flagstaff, 110 S. San Francisco St., Flagstaff; 928-213-2331; Come in and check-out our next YA pick for adults at the Downtown Library Reference Desk. Then meet-up for a Happy Hour book discussion! Bring a friend!; https://go.evvnt.com/632909-0.
"Stardust" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning new feature "Stardust" showing Nov. 27-Dec. 2 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Meet David before Bowie. One of the greatest icons in music history. But who was the young man behind the many faces?In 1971, a 24-year-old David Bowie (Johnny Flynn) embarks on his first road trip to America with Mercury Records publicist Ron Oberman (Marc Maron), only to be met with a world not yet ready for him."Stardust" offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the moments that inspired the creation of Bowie's first and most memorable alter ego, Ziggy Stardust, capturing the turning point that cemented his career as one of the world's greatest cultural icons. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Saturday, Nov. 28
What is Kadampa Temple for World Peace?: In Person: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon, 6701 E Mountain Ranch Road, Williams. Are you wondering what is the Kadampa Temple for World Peace? Come check it out. Everyone is welcome! Michelle Gauthier, publicity@meditationinnorthernarizona.org, 9286376232.$5. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/whatisthekadampaworldpeacetemple.
Codependent Anonymous: 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Eastburn Education Center, Building #027, Northern Arizona University, 639 Riordan Ranch St., Flagstaff; (907)-957-0556; We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy; https://go.evvnt.com/638661-0.
Winter Wonderland "Night of Lights": 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Downtown Flagstaff, 6 E. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; With this new "kick off" lighting event, you can be anywhere in Downtown Flagstaff to see the holiday lights turn on! The lights will turn on at approximately 5:30pm on November 28th. https://go.evvnt.com/709434-0.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915313608.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555801378.
