Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, April 14
Wednesday Bingo: AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7682; Wednesday Night Bingo; https://go.evvnt.com/759246-0.
Flagstaff Premiere: "Four Good Days": 7-9 p.m. Harkins Cinemas Llc, 4751 E Marketplace Dr, Flagstaff. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the acclaimed new drama "Four Good Days" as part of the festival's monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7:00 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres. A mother helps her daughter work through four crucial days of recovery from substance abuse in "Four Good Days," an emotional rollercoaster of hope and codependency that plots the damage done to one family among millions in this American age of addiction. When Deb (Glenn Close) gets a surprise knock on her front door one evening, she barely recognizes her own adult daughter standing on the porch. Molly (Mila Kunis) has been transformed by yet another year of homelessness and addiction. She is toothless, ragged, emaciated and shaking from withdrawal symptoms and now she begs Deb for one final chance to help her get clean. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members ($10 for full-time students), and will be available starting at 6:00 p.m. that day in the Harkins lobby. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Changing or Stopping Child Support: 11-11:45 a.m. Online. Looking to change or stop your Child Support Order? Join us for this free Legal Talk by Family Law attorney, Steven C. Weinstein, P.C. online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Thursday, April 15
Vibrant Night: 6-8 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive, 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff; Free; RSVP for Thursday April 15th; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vibrant-night-tickets-148646177719.
Girl In The Iron Box: How An Arizona Kidnapping Stumped Hoover’s FBI: 6-7 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928 774 6272; Free; At 3 o’clock on April 25, 1934, six-year-old June Robles stepped inside a Ford sedan and disappeared. Join us for a chilling synopsis of the award-winning book, Girl in the Iron Box; https://go.evvnt.com/760015-0.
Todd Sheaffer & Chris Thompson - Live at The Museum Club: 6-9 p.m.; The Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; $35 to $200; Join us at Northern Arizona's premiere roadhouse; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/todd-sheaffer-chris-thompson-live-at-the-museum-club-flagstaff-az-tickets-147857829749.
