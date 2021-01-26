Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, or because of the current snowstorm, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928 525-6112 for more information and to receive the link for the class.
"Mrs. Henderson Presents" Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a "Festival Flashback" of the sensational British comedy "Mrs. Henderson Presents" in honor of the film's 15th anniversary on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."Mrs. Henderson Presents" was nominated for two Academy Awards, including Best Actress for Judi Dench and Best Costume Design. The film starring Dame Judi Dench and Bob Hoskins was a major audience hit and critical sensation when it premiered in the Sedona International Film Festival's cinema series in 2006. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$12 general admission; $9 for Film Festival members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
CCC Alumni Virtual Trivia Night: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Online Virtual Event Via Zoom. You are invited to join CCC Alumni & Friends online for a virtual night of trivia and fun.This event is free and open to all CCC alumni, as well as current students, faculty, staff and friends. CCC Alumni Virtual Trivia Night5:30 — 6:30 p.m.Wednesday, January 27, 2021Online Webinar Via Zoom RSVP: to reserve your spot, submit the online registration form at this link. https://coconino.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_o35umNjQTW6vJ8kJgx7wPQ.For more details, please contact CCC Marketing & Events Coordinator brian.harris@coconino.edu, call (928) 226-4312 or visit www.coconino.edu/foundation.
Adult Guardianship and Conservatorship: 10-10:45 a.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal Talk on how to get Legal Authority over a Diminished Capacity Adult by Alexandra Shroufe of Shroufe Law online at: azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. http://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Toast of Flagstaff Toastmasters Virtual Open House: 12-1 p.m.; Flagstaff; 952-913-8273; Join us for our virtual open house on Wednesday, Jan 27 from 12-1 pm!;
Home Energy Efficiency Workshop: 6-7 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-213-2144; Free; House too Cold? We Can Help! Attend this Online Free Workshop to Learn How; https://go.evvnt.com/730425-0.
January Facts and Firearms: 6-8 p.m.; Timberline Firearms and Training, 11972 N. Highway 89, Flagstaff; Free; Ask any questions you'd like about firearms, firearms laws, whatever you can come up with; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/january-facts-and-firearms-tickets-134353006459.
