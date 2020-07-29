Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, July 29
Goodwill Virtual Job Fair: Flagstaff Area: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Goodwill Career Center, 4308 E Rt 66. Have you heard about Goodwill's new Virtual Job Fairs? If you or anyone you know is looking for a job, we invite you to participate in the Flagstaff area Virtual Job Fair. We will have several employers hiring all over Coconino County. You can participate in this Zoom videoconference via any internet connected device. Register today: https://gwl-az.org/FlagstaffArea. It's easy to register and a link will be sent right away! If you need additional assistance with registration, call 928-556-5096 or come to the Career Center to watch on a computer. Call or visit us for help preparing to speak with employers: create or update your resume, schedule a mock interview, and learn how to dress professionally for an interview. https://gwl-az.org/FlagstaffArea.
Bankruptcy: An Overview: 10 a.m. Online. Filing for Bankruptcy? Join us for this free and informative AZCourtHelp Legal Talk by Michael Gordon of Gordon & Gordon Attorneys at Law, P.L.L.C. online at: azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Thursday, July 30
Ft. Tuthill COVID-19 tests/pruebas: 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff. Cada dia, Lunes-Viernes, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., gratis. Free. COVID-19 testing daily, Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Streaming | From One Percy to Another | Mars 2020 Perseverance Launch Celebration: 6-7 p.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel, https://youtu.be/T6BomRuhuwU. Percival Lowell established Lowell Observatory 126 years ago to study Mars, a field of research that continues today. In celebration of the launch of the Mars 2020 mission's Perseverance Rover, Lowell Observatory staff will cover a number of Mars-related topics, including:The science behind the Mars 2020 mission and the Perseverance Rover, from Lowell Observatory educator Hannah Zigo.The history of observing Mars at Lowell Observatory, beginning with "Uncle Percy" himself, as told by historian Kevin Schindler.Ongoing Mars research by Lowell Observatory astronomer Dr. Jennifer Hanley. Live stream begins at 6 p.m. AZ/PDT (9pm EDT) on July 30. Note: Date subject to change if the launch is delayed. https://youtu.be/T6BomRuhuwU.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Virtual Postpartum Meetup Group: 10-11 a.m., Postpartum Meetup group to connect and find community. Call 928-607-3706 to learn more or join.
East Flagstaff Writers Who Lunch Virtual Edition: Contact Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library on its Facebook page or by calling 928-213-2331 to join the virtual writer's cave. Tuesday and Thursdays 12-1:30 p.m., Come feed yourself and your writing with Writer in Residence Jenn Guyer and the Flag writing community.
NAU Virtual Summer Seminar Series: Updates on U.S. Supreme Court Cases: 928-523-2672. 5:30-7 p.m., Free. Northern Arizona University’s Summer Seminar Series features an eclectic set of engaging topics highlighting the talent and diversity of faculty, visiting scholars and experts in the community. This week, spend an evening with The Hon. Greg Sakall, professor of practice at the University of Arizona's James E. Rogers College of Law, as he presents "Updates on U.S. Supreme Court Cases." Q & A to follow. Free and open to the public. For event details, Zoom Meeting link and series schedule visit http://bit.ly/2I6MFTM
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 5:30-6:15 p.m., Tickets $15. Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am.
Drop In to Mindfulness: Flagstaff Federated Community Church, 400 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-235-5518. 6:30-8:15 p.m., This year, we are exploring the Periodic Table of Happiness Elements! Happiness on all levels, from surface pleasure to deep inner peace. Is it possible?.
Capoeira Angola Adults Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tickets $15. Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics, and music.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m., Free. Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far.
Unlocking Your Success | Fear Less: Knoles Village Square, 2708 N. Fourth St., Suite B-1, Flagstaff. 7-9 p.m., Tickets $20-$60. Come learn about and experience the power of your subconscious to reach your next level.
