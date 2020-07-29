Wednesday, July 29

Goodwill Virtual Job Fair: Flagstaff Area: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Goodwill Career Center, 4308 E Rt 66. Have you heard about Goodwill's new Virtual Job Fairs? If you or anyone you know is looking for a job, we invite you to participate in the Flagstaff area Virtual Job Fair. We will have several employers hiring all over Coconino County. You can participate in this Zoom videoconference via any internet connected device. Register today: https://gwl-az.org/FlagstaffArea. It's easy to register and a link will be sent right away! If you need additional assistance with registration, call 928-556-5096 or come to the Career Center to watch on a computer. Call or visit us for help preparing to speak with employers: create or update your resume, schedule a mock interview, and learn how to dress professionally for an interview. https://gwl-az.org/FlagstaffArea.