Grief Support Group: Compassus Hospice, 1000 N. Humphreys St., Flagstaff. 928 556 1500. 5:30-6:30 p.m., Compassus Hospice Grief Support Group meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month.

Thursday, Sep. 17

Streaming | Flagstaff Star Party & Interactive Stargazing: 8:30-9:30 p.m. Online - Live Stream, https://youtu.be/4nQxma4lHPk, Flagstaff. Flagstaff Star Party & Interactive StargazingThe Flagstaff Star Party joins with Lowell Observatory on September 17 at 7:30 pm PDT at the Giovale Open Deck Observatory for a guided, interactive observing session. Spend an hour at the telescope, with astronomer David Koerner and artist SD Nelson guiding you through beautiful and awe-inspiring views of the "flying duck" cluster, the Trifid and Eagle nebulae, and many other wonders of Flagstaff's beautiful night skies. After showcasing some planned celestial objects through our 14″ PlaneWave CDK telescope, we'll let you choose which objects to see next via YouTube's chat function. It's stargazing, reimagined.*Note: Programming may be canceled due to inclement weather.You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel! https://youtu.be/4nQxma4lHPk.