Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, Sep. 16
Setting Aside a Criminal Judgment: 12-12:45 p.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal Talk by Dana Hogle of Hogle Law Firm on how to set aside a felony or misdemeanor online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/.
Career Event for NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY Students & 2020 Graduates: Career Event, Knoles Drive, Flagstaff. 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Free. Career Event for Colleges Students & 2020 Graduates Virtual Event Options Available. Soporte en español disponible.
Career Event for COCONINO COMM COLLEGE Students & 2020 Graduates Career Event: Lone Tree campus. 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Free. Career Event for Colleges Students & 2020 Graduates Virtual Event Options Available. Soporte en español disponible.
Career Event for CollegeAmerica Students & 2020 Graduates: Career Event, Malpais Rd., Flagstaff. 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Free. Career Event for Colleges Students & 2020 Graduates Virtual Event Options Available. Soporte en español disponible.
Grief Support Group: Compassus Hospice, 1000 N. Humphreys St., Flagstaff. 928 556 1500. 5:30-6:30 p.m., Compassus Hospice Grief Support Group meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month.
Thursday, Sep. 17
Streaming | Flagstaff Star Party & Interactive Stargazing: 8:30-9:30 p.m. Online - Live Stream, https://youtu.be/4nQxma4lHPk, Flagstaff. Flagstaff Star Party & Interactive StargazingThe Flagstaff Star Party joins with Lowell Observatory on September 17 at 7:30 pm PDT at the Giovale Open Deck Observatory for a guided, interactive observing session. Spend an hour at the telescope, with astronomer David Koerner and artist SD Nelson guiding you through beautiful and awe-inspiring views of the "flying duck" cluster, the Trifid and Eagle nebulae, and many other wonders of Flagstaff's beautiful night skies. After showcasing some planned celestial objects through our 14″ PlaneWave CDK telescope, we'll let you choose which objects to see next via YouTube's chat function. It's stargazing, reimagined.*Note: Programming may be canceled due to inclement weather.You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel! https://youtu.be/4nQxma4lHPk.
Streaming | Cosmic Coffee, Cup No. 24 | Spaceships in Film: 9-10 a.m. Online, https://youtu.be/LQn2trYlFPQ, Flagstaff. Cosmic Coffee explores a different topic in astronomy or planetary science each week. Space adventures have been a popular topic throughout the history of cinema, with special attention to the vehicles that carry these flights of fancy. Lowell astronomers Dr. Jeff Hall and Dr. Gerard van Belle will have a wide-ranging discussion of how spaceships have shown up on the silver screen over the last 125 years.Cosmic Coffee is presented each Thursday at 9 am AZ/PT.You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel! https://youtu.be/LQn2trYlFPQ.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
NAMI Support Groups: Hope Community Church, 3700 N. Fanning Drive, Flagstaff. (928) 606-6448. 5:30-7 p.m., Free. NAMI Flagstaff (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers two support groups: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group for adults who have experienced the symptoms of a mental health condition.
Capoeira Angola Adults Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tickets $15. Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics, and music.
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
