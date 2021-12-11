Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Breakfast with Santa at the Weatherford Hotel: Join us for a festive, family friendly breakfast at the Weatherford Hotel! 9:00-11:00 AM, Location: Charly’s Pub and Grill & Charly’s Main Bar at the Weatherford Hotel (23 N. Leroux St. Flagstaff, AZ 86001). Includes: A hot breakfast buffet, “selfies with Santa,” holiday crafts, and Christmas tunes! Kids are encouraged to dress up in holiday attire or wear their coziest pajamas! $21+tax (this is the cost for ALL ages in exception to those 2 years old or younger who will be able to sit on a parent’s lap. You do NOT need to purchase a ticket for 2 years old and younger). Gratuity IS included. Buffet Breakfast Menu: Thick Cut French Toast, Scrambled Eggs, Applewood Smoke Bacon, Sausage, Hashbrowns, Fresh Fruit, Yogurt, Parfait with Housemade Granola, Apple and Raspberry Crown Pastries, OJ, Hot Chocolate, Coffee and Water.

Orchestra Northern Arizona Candy Cane Concert: Orchestra Northern Arizona presents its annual Candy Cane Concert in the Coconino High School Main Auditorium, Saturday, December 11, at 2:30 p.m. Join the orchestra for an afternoon of holiday cheer as we play Sleigh Ride, A Christmas Overture, Brazilian Sleigh Bells, and Minor Alterations. The orchestra also welcomes back pianist David Koerner on Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto. Don’t miss it! Free admission with donations accepted. All ages welcome! Masks required. Visit www.orchestrana.org for more information.

Christmas in the Mountains: The long-standing holiday tradition continues; featuring guest performances of the Flagstaff High School choir. Celebrate the holiday spirit with the traditional music of Daniel Pinkham’s Christmas Cantata and Carol singalongs. Saturday, December 11, at 4 p.m. Trinity Heights United Method Church (1600 N. Fourth St.) Tickets are not needed for this concert. $15 suggested donations are greatly appreciated! Please read our COVID-19 Safety Protocols before attending this concert, https://www.masterchorale.net/covid-19

Adult Workshop: Salve Making: This workshop shows you how to make unique and useful gifts for friends, family and yourself! The workshop will focus on two salve making processes. One method uses resin from the local Pinon tree; the other method is used for leaves and flowers in general. All participants will get hands-on experience and take home samples of both salve types. Cost: $30/participant or $25 for Willow Bend members. Advance registration is required. Register at https://willowbendcenter.org/adult-education/

One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.

Sunday, Dec. 12

Ballroom Dancing - Lesson: 5:30 p.m., Jazzercise Flagstaff. Ballroom dance lesson followed by open dancing. Come learn social ballroom, swing and Latin dances. Come join a fun, encouraging community of dancers. No partner needed. Covid vaccination proof required. Cost $5.

Sunday Bingo: 1 p.m., at the American Legion, 204 W. Birch Ave. Come play one of America's favorite games for cash prizes! Snack bar available.

