Sunday, May 24
Shakespeare Allowed Virtually: 3-5 p.m. Flagstaff Public Library and the Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival host the public-participation reading of one entire Shakespeare play each month, and this time it's virtual. Join for readings of "Othello" every Sunday. Participate as a reader or just listen, it's up to you. For more, visit Flagstaff Shakespeare Company on Facebook or go to www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
Live Stream: Sunday Morning Class: 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Keep the Calm: Meditations for Relaxation. The inner-peace breathing meditation helps us to be free from worries and mental discomfort and creates a special feeling of calm in the mind. About the teacher: Gen-la Kelsang Jampa is an internationally renowned Buddhist ordained teacher, the Deputy Spiritual Director of the New Kadampa Tradition (NKT) and Resident Teacher of the IKRC Grand Canyon. As a senior teacher of the NKT, Gen-la has taught internationally for many years. He is well-loved for his clear and inspiring teachings, and his ability to touch people's hearts through his sincerity and loving kindness. www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Monday, May 25
Live Stream: 30-Minute Guided Meditation: Noon-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Tuesday, May 26
Streaming | Meet an Astronomer | Scott Barrows | Where are all the mid-size black holes?: 2-3 p.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel. The vast majority of black holes known to astronomers are the size of just a few suns, or else more than one million suns. However, few black holes of intermediate size are known. Visiting Astronomer Scott Barrows, a postdoctoral research associate at the University of Colorado, will discuss observational evidence for how these mid-size black holes might be the missing link between stellar mass black holes and super-massive black holes. You can find all of our live streams at https://youtu.be/0nqkJ6lKMl4.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Editions: Noon-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library. We will be meeting virtually on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime to write and discuss. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to join our virtual writers cave.
Live Stream: 30-Minute Guided Meditation: Noon-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!