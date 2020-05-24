Tuesday, May 26

Streaming | Meet an Astronomer | Scott Barrows | Where are all the mid-size black holes?: 2-3 p.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel. The vast majority of black holes known to astronomers are the size of just a few suns, or else more than one million suns. However, few black holes of intermediate size are known. Visiting Astronomer Scott Barrows, a postdoctoral research associate at the University of Colorado, will discuss observational evidence for how these mid-size black holes might be the missing link between stellar mass black holes and super-massive black holes. You can find all of our live streams at https://youtu.be/0nqkJ6lKMl4.