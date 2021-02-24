Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, or because of the current snowstorm, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Flagstaff Climate Ambassador Training - Feb 24 and 25;</b>
6-7:30 p.m.; Feb. 24, Virtual, Flagstaff; Attend the first evening (February 24) of this this two-part training and learn how you can take climate action in Flagstaff!; https://go.evvnt.com/731756-0.
CASA: Court Appointed Special Advocates program: 12-12:45 p.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal Talk on the CASA program. CASA volunteers are everyday citizens, appointed by a judge to speak up for abused and neglected children. Volunteers serve as fact-finders by researching the circumstances of a child's case & then making a recommendation to the court that represents the best interests of the child. Online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
The Science of Hacking Your Mind: 10-11 a.m. Online Zoom Webinar. Your subconscious programming could be sabotaging your success and keeping you from reaching your full potential. 60 Minute Zoom Webinar. In this hour-long class you will learn: Why you could be sabotaging your own success; 3 simple and effective methods to quickly end emotional upset; How to enhance creativity and intuition; Easy mind hacks to manage anxiety, fear and stressYou have the power, the ability and the right to take back control and create the life you want. Craig Meriwether CHT-CMSClinical HypnotherapistCertified Medical Support Specialist. https://arizonaintegrativehypnotherapy.com.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Thursday, Feb. 25
CCC Comet Talk: "Funding Our Future" Financial Wellness for Millennials, Gen Z & Beyond: 6-7 p.m. Online Via Zoom. Coconino Community College Community Education presents: CCC Comet Talk "Funding Our Future" Financial Wellness for Millennials, Gen Z & Beyond presented by Certified Money Mentor, Ashlee Binderim.CCC Comet Talks are FREE and open to the public. CCC Comet Talk:"Funding Our Future" Financial Wellness for Millennials, Gen Z & Beyond6 — 7 p.m.Thursday, February 25, 2021Online Zoom Webinar RSVP required - register online at:https://coconino.zoom.us/../WN_QEupY86GThq4FBhdtmk7cQ. Americans under the age of 40 are experiencing a very different financial landscape from their forebears 30-40 years ago. Managing student loans, purchasing a home, and planning for retirement have become seemingly overwhelming obstacles for many. Join CCC Community Education with Certified Financial Coach, Ashlee Binderim for a community lecture that explores financial wellness, how to coach loved ones about good financial decisions, and how to take control and turn economic uncertainty into hope. For more details, please contact CCC Community Education Coordinator, meghan.remington@coconino.edu, call (928) 226-4174, or visit https://www.coconino.edu/community-education. https://coconino.zoom.us/.../WN_QEupY86GThq4FBhdtmk7cQ.
Social Security 101: 12-1:30 p.m. Online. Free Workshop by Social Security: learn how to use your Social Security online account. Go to www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount to create a Social Security account and print out your Social Security Statement before attending this workshop at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Flagstaff Climate Ambassador Training: 6-7:30 p.m.; Virtual, Flagstaff; Attend the second evening (February 25) of this this two-part training and learn how you can take climate action in Flagstaff!; https://go.evvnt.com/731762-0.
Northern Arizona Solar Co-op Informational Webinar: 6-7:30 p.m.; Virtual, Flagstaff; (928) 213-2141; Join Sustainability Program staff and community members like you for this FREE webinar and Q&A about solar technology and the benefits of going solar through the Northern Arizona Solar Co-op; https://go.evvnt.com/731582-0.
