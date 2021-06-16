Watercolor @ The Arb: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The Arboretum @ Flagstaff, 4001 South Woody Mountain Road, Flagstaff. Member: $35 | Non-Member: $40. Turn those beautiful vacation photos into a stunning watercolor painting with instructor Debbie Mechigian. You will learn wet on wet, wet on dry washing and glazing techniques to produce a painting. Please bring a photo, pencil, ruler, watercolor paints and 140lb. stretched watercolor paper or paper block. Supply kits will be available for $30.00 but require 3 weeks notice.9 am to noon. Outside. Limited to 10 socially-distanced participants.Reservations required at TheArb.org . Jamie Paul, jamie.paul@thearb.org .

