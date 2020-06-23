Tuesday, June 23
Refresh, Recharge, Restore: GROUNDING: (928) 863-0595. 11 a.m.-noon. Tickets $10. Integrate your mind and body with easy-to-do brain/body techniques to re-ground yourself — feel strong and in control.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Editions: Noon-1:30 p.m., Many authors have day jobs; the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers. We will be meeting virtually on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime to write and discuss. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to join our virtual writers cave. https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
Prenatal Support Group: Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. Fourth St. (928) 607-3706. 5:30-6:30 p.m., Weekly support group for pregnant people who want to connect and share experiences with others.
Yuan Gong Qigong Class: First Congregational Church, 740 N. Turquoise Drive. (928) 525-6112. 6:30-8 p.m. $5. Have more life energy, learn the ancient art of Qigong for self-healing and self-empowerment. Beginners welcome.
Wednesday, June 24
Stretch & Laugh Chair Yoga: Jay Montoya Community Center, 245 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff. 928-699-0558. 10:45 a.m.- June 25, 11:45 a.m., Tickets $4. Stretch and Laugh Chair Yoga is a gentle, safe way to stretch and breathe for those with mobility, injury, surgical issues.
Stand Tall — Don't Fall: 928-863-0595. 2-3 p.m., Tickets $8. Want to improve your balance? Your mood? Your flexibility and coordination? Your mental clarity? This class is unique so come check it out.
On-the-Bike Skills 101 Training – Flagstaff: Marshall Multi-Use Field, 1824-1998 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff. 3-7 p.m., Tickets $30. On-the-Bike Skills 101.
Grief Support Group: Compassus Hospice, 1000 N. Humphreys St., Flagstaff. 928 556 1500. 5:30-6:30 p.m., Compassus Hospice Grief Support Group meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month.
June Facts and Firearms: Timberline Firearms and Training, 11972 N. Highway U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 6-8 p.m., Free. Any questions you may have about the firearms world you can ask at Facts and Firearms. This is a friendly environment for learning.
Flagstaff Ukulele Jam: Montoya Community Center, 245 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff. 6:30-8 p.m., Interested in the ukulele? Want to get together and jam? Flagstaff Ukulele Jam welcomes all levels and ages of ukulele players. Join us once a week to play with others in our community.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m., Free. Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far. www.letsroam.com/roam_from_home/virtual_game_night?utm_source=event_brite_free_game.
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!