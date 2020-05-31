Tuesday, June 2
Live Stream: 30-Minute Guided Meditations: Noon-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join us for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Editions: Noon-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library. We will be meeting virtually on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime to write and discuss. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to join our virtual writers cave.
Meet an Astronomer: Michael West: Many galaxies have a sinister secret: they’re cannibals. The biggest have grown bloated by devouring their neighbors in galactic feeding frenzies that would make Hannibal Lecter proud. Like detectives at the scene of a crime, astronomer Dr. Michael West searches for clues to reveal the violent histories of cannibal galaxies and their victims. But separating the cannibal from the cannibalized isn’t always easy. You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel. Lowell Observatory, https://youtu.be/0zMYvMKwUh8.
Prenatal Support Group: Weekly support group for pregnant people who want to connect and share experiences with others. Mindfulness meditation, sharing and a short activity at each meeting. Free and open to the public. Tuesday evenings 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Zoom with Flagstaff Doulas. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/211933351
Wednesday, June 3
There are no submitted events for this date. All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
