Friday, May 29
SIX FEET APART: A Virtual Dance Experience: With the current pandemic and social restrictions, Canyon Movement Company is converting its annual Spring Dance Festival to an online format. This has opened the door for entries from companies that normally wouldn’t be able to travel here to perform. Dance videos will include dances that have been recorded live in the theater, dances made specifically for film, and new work created and recorded in isolation. Participating artists include: Canyon Movement Company; Velocity Dance Company; Movement Source Dance Company (Phoenix); Cazo Dance Company (Phoenix); David Ramos; Jennifer Knott; Perpetual Motion Dance Company (Oklahoma); and Sasha Chudacoff (Colorado). The festival will take place May 29-30 at 6 p.m. online on the Canyon Movement YouTube channel. Donations are not required to view the festival but are greatly appreciated. Suggested donation $15/general. Donations will support the Navajo Nation COVID-19 Relief Fund. Donations can be made at https://www.facebook.com/donate/1546991015475282/. More information can be obtained on www.canyonmovementcompany.org or www.facebook.com/canyonmovement/
Live Stream: 30-Minute Guided Meditation: Noon-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join us for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Fridayhttps://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Editions: Noon-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library. We will be meeting virtually on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime to write and discuss. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to join our virtual writers cave. www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
Saturday, May 30
At Home with The Orpheum Theater: Pass the Butter: 8 p.m. The Orpheum Theater, 15 W Aspen Ave. This series of live streaming concerts , produced by The Orpheum Theater in downtown Flagstaff, Arizona features local band Pass the Butter. The live stream will be broadcast on Facebook Watch through The Orpheum's page. This episode of At Home with The Orpheum Theater is made possible by Suddenlink, and also you, the very generous contributions. The theater is asking for a suggested donation of $5 and up for this webcast. If would like to contribute please visit the following links: GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/at-home-with-the-orpheum-theater. Venmo: @OrpheumFlagstaff and www.venmo.com/OrpheumFlagstaff. PayPal: orpheumtheater.flagstaff@gmail.com. About the band: Pass the Butter is a rock-fusion jam band from Flagstaff. Churning blends of rock, funk, and reggae into a smooth spread. In 2018 after playing several music festivals and sharing the stage with national touring acts such as STIG, the Brothers Gow, Skydyed, and the Moves Collective, Pass the Butter is rising like cream to the top of the Arizona jam scene. A typical PTB show comes served with music-infused, crowd-churned butter and hot toast on the dance floor.
Codependent Anonymous: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Phone Conference. We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy, loving relationships with our spirituality, ourselves and others. Phone number: (425) 436-6355Access Code 703117#
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!