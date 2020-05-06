× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wednesday, May 6

Streaming | Flower Supermoon: 6:30-8 p.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel. The Super Flower Moon of May is this year's last supermoon, when the Moon appears slightly larger and brighter in the sky because it is somewhat closer to Earth. Join Lowell Observatory at 6:30pm AZ/PT on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, for a live stream of this last supermoon of 2020. Moonrise is at 6:41pm PDT here in Flagstaff, Arizona. We'll also identify Apollo moon landing sites and other features visible on the Moon.You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel! https://youtu.be/hCs-3WeUTUw.

Stand Tall Don't Fall: 2-3 p.m. Virtual format. Zoom videoconferencing. Call 928-863-0595 to receive the link. One click and you are immediately connected. Want to improve your balance? Your mood? Your flexibility and coordination? Your mental clarity? This class offers a unique and very effective approach so check it out in the comfort of your own home. Read more: http://www.highpointaz.com/brain-gym-seniors. All movements can be done sitting and can be adapted for any physical limitation. First class is free, then $7/class. www.highpointaz.com/.

Thursday, May 7