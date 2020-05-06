Wednesday, May 6
Streaming | Flower Supermoon: 6:30-8 p.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel. The Super Flower Moon of May is this year's last supermoon, when the Moon appears slightly larger and brighter in the sky because it is somewhat closer to Earth. Join Lowell Observatory at 6:30pm AZ/PT on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, for a live stream of this last supermoon of 2020. Moonrise is at 6:41pm PDT here in Flagstaff, Arizona. We'll also identify Apollo moon landing sites and other features visible on the Moon.You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel! https://youtu.be/hCs-3WeUTUw.
Stand Tall Don't Fall: 2-3 p.m. Virtual format. Zoom videoconferencing. Call 928-863-0595 to receive the link. One click and you are immediately connected. Want to improve your balance? Your mood? Your flexibility and coordination? Your mental clarity? This class offers a unique and very effective approach so check it out in the comfort of your own home. Read more: http://www.highpointaz.com/brain-gym-seniors. All movements can be done sitting and can be adapted for any physical limitation. First class is free, then $7/class. www.highpointaz.com/.
Thursday, May 7
The Written World Virtual Editions: 6-8 p.m. Join the Flagstaff Public Library and meet other lovers of the written world. Time to write, connect and share. Free writing, writing challenges, workshops and more. Special announcement: In order to participate in social distancing, we will be meeting virtually. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to our Thursday night writing extravaganza. www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
East Flagstaff Writers Who Lunch Virtual: 12-1:30 p.m. In support of social distancing, Flagstaff public library will be posting links to virtual writers hangouts every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime so you can get your fix of writing with friends! Check their Facebook, twitter and Instagram feeds for the links, or email Flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com. http://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org.
Live Stream: 30 Minute Guided Meditation: 12-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join us for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Streaming | Cosmic Coffee | NAAOP: 9-10 a.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel. Cosmic Coffee explores a different topic in astronomy or planetary science each week. This week, Lowell Observatory Director Dr. Jeff Hall will speak with Alethia Little about the Native American Astronomy Outreach Program (NAAOP), which has been running for 24 years. She'll talk about the growth of the program over the years and highlight its summer camps, Native American Role Models Program and book club. Learn more about NAAOP at https://lowell.edu/native-astronomy-outreach/. 9282682906. https://youtu.be/xvY1B2KDXi8.
