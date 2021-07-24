Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, July 24
Native Gardens: 2-4 p.m.; The Arboretum at Flagstaff, 4001 S. Woody Mountain Road, Flagstaff; 928-774-1662; $20; Native Gardens A boisterous backyard battle by Karen Zacarias Directed by Amanda DeLano; https://go.evvnt.com/777249-0.
Basic Archery Clinic: 4-7 p.m.; Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff; 928-679-8000; Learn the basics of bows and arrows, using equipment specifically designed for the beginning archer. This introductory program emphasizes understanding the terminology and equipment, shooting safety, and developing basic archery skills. Most importantly, there will be plenty of hands-on fun! No previous archery experience necessary. The cost for this program is $28 for Adults (18 and older) and $17 for Youth (8 - 17 years old). There is a non-refundable credit card processing fee applied at check-out. Skip the processing fee by registering and paying with cash or a check at the Parks & Recreation Office (https://coconino.az.gov/274/Parks-Recreation) , located at Fort Tuthill County Park (https://coconino.az.gov/279/Fort-Tuthill-County-Park) . COVID-19 Modifications: All archery equipment is provided. Sunscreen, snacks/lunch, and water are highly recommended. Program Age Category Multigenerational Location Archery Range at Fort Tuthill County Park Instructor CCPR Staff; http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fflagstaff-az%2Fmartial-arts%2Farchery-clinics%2Fbasic-archery-clinic-2021-77203646?cmp=39-34-464039.
Dancing Through the Decades: 6-10 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7682; Dancing Through the Decades - Free; https://go.evvnt.com/832469-0.
No Cover - Bear Cole at The McMillan Dance Flagstaff: 10 p.m.-2 a.m. The McMillan, 2 Historic Rte. 66, Flagstaff. No Cover! This is a free Dance Flagstaff event hosted by 1st Drop Entertainment. Bear Cole will bring decades of DJ Experience to The McMillan in Downtown Flagstaff. Bear is known for an Open Format approach to dance. He has held full time residencies at clubs in Scottsdale, Las Vegas, Tempe, and Flagstaff! Be ready for Hip-Hop, Dance, Latin, House, Dance Hall/Reggae/Afro, EDM, Trap, Funk, OldSchool, Alternative Rock, Metal, and more! The McMillan bar staff will be serving up late night drink specials all night. The party starts at 10pm and goes until they make us close. (that means 2am). If you are looking for a touch of something different, with a fun all wood dance floor, and a diverse DJ with decades of experience come down to the McMillan and Let's Dance Flagstaff! Bear Cole, bear@1stdrop.co, 4807033980. https://1stdrop.co.
Flagstaff Tour of Artful Gardens: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Viola's Flower Garden, 610 S. State Rt. 89A, Flagstaff. A self-directed tour of six local gardens and outdoor living areas,Enjoy winding paths, colorful blooms, and unique yard art, CT , tuckercolleen@ymail.com, 9288530315.12 per person, cash or checks please.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history. Volunteers are needed to help preserve history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Sunday, July 25
