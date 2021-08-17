'Barney's Version' Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a "Festival Flashback" of "Barney's Version" on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Barney's Version" features an award-winning ensemble cast, including Paul Giamatti, Dustin Hoffman, Rosamund Pike, Minnie Driver, Rachelle Lefevre and Bruce Greenwood. Giamatti won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Comedy, and the film was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Makeup. First he got married. Then he got married again. Then he met the love of his life. Based on Mordecai Richler's award winning novel, his last and, arguably, best, "Barney's Version" is the warm, wise and witty story of the politically incorrect life of Barney Panofsky (Paul Giamatti), who meets the love of his life (Rosamund Pike) at his wedding, and she is not the bride. A candid confessional, told from Barney's point of view, the film spans three decades and two continents, taking us through the different "acts" of his unusual history. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$12 general admission; $9 for Film Festival members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.