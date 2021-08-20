'Sublet' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona theatrical premiere of "Sublet" showing Aug. 20-25 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Sublet" played to rave reviews and was one of the highest rated films by audience vote at the recent Sedona Film Festival and is returning for a theatrical run by popular demand. Michael, a travel columnist for The New York Times, goes to Tel Aviv to write an article after suffering a tragedy. He is still grieving and the loss has caused problems between him and his husband. He just wants to do his research and go home. But when he sublets an apartment from Tomer, a young film student, he finds himself drawn into the life of the city.Superficially, the two men couldn't be more different. Michael is an established journalist who has been with his partner for decades. He came of age during the years when AIDS was ravaging the gay community and he appreciates how much things have changed. Tomer struggles to earn a living and is still trying to figure out what kind of films he wants to make. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20, 21 and 22; and 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 24 and 25. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.