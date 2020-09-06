Monday, Sep. 7

Colorado River Days Virtual Film Showcase: 6:30-8 p.m. Virtual. Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival & The Orpheum Theater present a Colorado River Days Virtual Film Showcase. Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival & The Orpheum Theater present a Colorado River Days Virtual Film Showcase. Please join us for an outstanding evening of films that celebrate that grand river in our backyard and those who dedicate themselves to it and other vital waterways. We are pleased to be premiering You Can't Beat This Place for Fun, a new film by local filmmaker and Nat Geo photographer Dawn Kish. We'll also be featuring Water Flows Together, which premiered recently at Mountainfilm and focuses on Dine naturalist, river guide, and Flagstaff local Colleen Cooley. In addition to these outstanding films we'll be encoring a specially curated selection of the finest films of years past that evoke the spirit and soul of River Days. Purchase tickets at https://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/colorado-river-days-virtual-film-showcase-117805129313/ $10- $25. http://www.coloradoriverdaysflagstaff.org/.