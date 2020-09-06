Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Sunday, Sep. 6
Flagstaff Community Farmers Market: 400 W. Elm Ave., 400 W. Elm Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-2382. 8 a.m.-noon, Outdoor farmers market featuring fresh, regional fruits and vegetables, tamales, bread, honey, salsa, humanely raised beef, nest run eggs and more!
The Virtual Coconino County Fair: Check out the virtual Coconino County Fair Facebook page, YouTube channel, or Instagram account for a weekend full of events, including live music, auctions and more. To see the full Coconino County Fair schedule and learn how to tune in virtually, visit www.coconinocountyfair.com/schedule
Live Stream: Advice for a Happy Life: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon. With Gen-la Kelsang Jampa Advice from Atisha's Heart is sublime, heartfelt advice to live by. Eternally modern and relevant, it is packed with practical guidance that helps us transform our ordinary daily life into a joyful path to deep inner peace for our own and others' benefit. It is the very heart of Kadampa Buddhism. Teacher Gen-la Jampa is an internationally renowned Buddhist ordained teacher, the Deputy Spiritual Director of the New Kadampa Tradition - International Kadampa Buddhist Union (NKT-IKBU) and the Resident Teacher of the IKRC Grand Canyon. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Monday, Sep. 7
Colorado River Days Virtual Film Showcase: 6:30-8 p.m. Virtual. Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival & The Orpheum Theater present a Colorado River Days Virtual Film Showcase. Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival & The Orpheum Theater present a Colorado River Days Virtual Film Showcase. Please join us for an outstanding evening of films that celebrate that grand river in our backyard and those who dedicate themselves to it and other vital waterways. We are pleased to be premiering You Can't Beat This Place for Fun, a new film by local filmmaker and Nat Geo photographer Dawn Kish. We'll also be featuring Water Flows Together, which premiered recently at Mountainfilm and focuses on Dine naturalist, river guide, and Flagstaff local Colleen Cooley. In addition to these outstanding films we'll be encoring a specially curated selection of the finest films of years past that evoke the spirit and soul of River Days. Purchase tickets at https://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/colorado-river-days-virtual-film-showcase-117805129313/ $10- $25. http://www.coloradoriverdaysflagstaff.org/.
Introduction to Meditation: 6:30-7 p.m., Free. Flagstaff Insight Meditation Community offers free online introduction to meditation class every first Monday of the month.
Capoeira Angola Adults Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tickets $15. Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics, and music.
Tuesday, Sep. 8
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Edition: Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library online/virtual event. 12-1:30 p.m. Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the virtual Writer's Table. Visit the library's Facebook page for more info.
Virtual Prenatal Meetup Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Weekly support group for pregnant people who want to connect and share experiences with others. Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/637668559.
Yuan Gong Qigong Class: First Congregational Church, 740 N. Turquoise Drive, Flagstaff. 928 525 6112. 6:30-8 p.m., Tickets $5. Have more life energy, learn the ancient art of Qigong for self-healing and self-empowerment. Beginners welcome.
