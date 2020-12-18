"A Christmas Carol" Premiere: 1-2:30 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. Experience a brand-new retelling of the classic Christmas tale through the magical fusion of modern dance and the spoken word. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present "A Christmas Carol," the holiday treasure, at 1:00 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. A Victorian family prepares a toy-theater for their annual performance of "A Christmas Carol". The audience enters the imagination of one of the children and quickly the cardboard stage transforms to reveal a magical world containing real dancers and stylized sets. The classic tale unfolds on screen in a rich tapestry of highly absorbing, haunting, and theatrical drama with characters portrayed by dancers and voiced by an eclectic cast of the world's most recognizable actors, including Carey Mulligan, Daniel Kaluuya, Andy Serkis, Martin Freeman, and Simon Russell Beale. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$15 general admission; $12.50 for Film Sedona members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.