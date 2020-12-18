Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Friday, Dec. 18
Writers Who Lunch: 12-1:30 p.m.; Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-213-2331; Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the Writer's Table; https://go.evvnt.com/633881-0.
Avalanche Training Level 1: (Dec. 18-20, 2020) 1 p.m.- 5 p.m.; Arizona Snowbowl, 9300 N. Snow Bowl Road, Flagstaff; $400; The Level I curriculum is designed to give participants a thorough, practical introduction to avalanches; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/avalanche-training-level-i-dec-18-20-2020-registration-127204438901.
Family Friday: Solstice: 2:30-3:30 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-5211; Free; We’re in the darkest time of the year, when the northern hemisphere of the Earth is tipped away from the sun so the days are short and the nights are long; https://go.evvnt.com/697184-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
"The Man Who Invented Christmas" Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona Film Festival is proud to present a special holiday encore of "The Man Who Invented Christmas" showing Dec. 18-23 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Based on the inspiring true story, "The Man Who Invented Christmas" a delightful and heartwarming family film and holiday favorite, returns to theaters to spread the joy of the season.The film features an all-star, award-winning ensemble cast including Christopher Plummer, Dan Stevens and Jonathan Pryce. "The Man Who Invented Christmas" tells the magical journey that led to the creation of Ebenezer Scrooge (Christopher Plummer), Tiny Tim and other classic characters from A Christmas Carol. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Monday, Dec. 18, 19 and 21; and 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 22 and 23. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Codependent Anonymous: 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Eastburn Education Center, Building #027, Northern Arizona University, 639 Riordan Ranch St., Flagstaff; (907)-957-0556; We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy; https://go.evvnt.com/638664-0.
Stop the Bleed: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Timberline Firearms and Training, 11972 N. Highway 89, Flagstaff; Free; Learn how to save a life with very effective Stop the Bleed techniques; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/december-19th-stop-the-bleed-tickets-129215802945.
Kid's Christmas Party Drive-Thru: 3-5 p.m.; American Legion-Mark A. Moore Post 3, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7682; Santa & Mrs. Claus Drive-Thru; https://go.evvnt.com/718667-0.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: 5:30-6:15 p.m.; Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff; $15; Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am; https://go.evvnt.com/639496-0.
Dance Flagstaff Every 3rd Saturday at The McMillan with DJ Bear Cole:
10 p.m.-2 a.m.; The McMillan Bar and Kitchen, 2 Historic Rte. 66, Flagstaff; 480-703-3980; Free; "Dance Flagstaff is an on going event centered around people that want to dance! If you go out with one thing in mind - to dance - this is the night for you!; https://go.evvnt.com/632772-0.
"A Christmas Carol" Premiere: 1-2:30 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. Experience a brand-new retelling of the classic Christmas tale through the magical fusion of modern dance and the spoken word. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present "A Christmas Carol," the holiday treasure, at 1:00 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. A Victorian family prepares a toy-theater for their annual performance of "A Christmas Carol". The audience enters the imagination of one of the children and quickly the cardboard stage transforms to reveal a magical world containing real dancers and stylized sets. The classic tale unfolds on screen in a rich tapestry of highly absorbing, haunting, and theatrical drama with characters portrayed by dancers and voiced by an eclectic cast of the world's most recognizable actors, including Carey Mulligan, Daniel Kaluuya, Andy Serkis, Martin Freeman, and Simon Russell Beale. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$15 general admission; $12.50 for Film Sedona members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
