Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, Jan. 14
Immigration 101: 1-1:45 p.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal talk on Immigration by Siovhan Ayala of Ayala Law Office, P.C. This talk will provide an overview of Immigration, DACA and how to help a family member with the immigration process online at: https://www.azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://www.azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Safety Net Coalition in Coconino County: 11-11:45 a.m. Online. Join us for this free Panel Discussion by Safety Net Coalition Members on the resources available to Coconino residents. Panel members will include representatives from Catholic Charities, Flagstaff Family Food Center & Food Bank, Coconino County and First Things First at: azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Pedestrian Advisory Committee: 4:30-6 p.m.; Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 310-402-7949; Free; The Pedestrian Advisory Committee meets on the second Thursday of each month at 4:30 pm in the Flagstaff City Hall Council Chambers; https://go.evvnt.com/636075-0.
Preserving the Past: How to Care For Your Family Photographs: 6-7 p.m.; Flagstaff; 480-387-5356; $10; This one-hour workshop will help you identify the different types of photography in your collection and the ways to best care for and preserve those memories; https://go.evvnt.com/723734-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Friday, Jan. 15
Family Friday: Snow: 2:30-3:30 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-5211; All it takes is the temperature dropping a few degrees for a dreary rainy day to turn into a fun snow day; https://go.evvnt.com/697187-0.
"The White Tiger" Film Screenings: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is proud to present the acclaimed new film "The White Tiger" showing Jan. 15-21 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav) narrates his epic and darkly humorous rise from poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
"MLK/FBI" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning and acclaimed new documentary "MLK/FBI" showing Jan. 15-21 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."MLK/FBI" played to rave reviews and audience and critical acclaim at prestigious film festivals around the world including Telluride, Toronto and New York. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
The Golden Age Annual Psychic Prediction Show: 7-9 p.m. Spiritual Image Productions, Flagstaff. Aloha and Welcome to this year's 6th Annual "Golden Age Psychic Prediction Show" with Andrew Aloha & Co-Hosts……this year we're bringing in veteran psychic Reverend Marietta White out of New York who's been with the show for several years. On this show we'll be providing insights concerning this year's events, activities, affairs and happenings. For more info go to https://www.spiritualimageproductions.com/TheGoldenAgePsychicShow.html Facebook "Live" @ https://www.facebook.com/andrewaloha Or, call in "LIVE" to (712) 451-0948, AC: 936676#.
