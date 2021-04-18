"Notes on a Scandal" Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a "Festival Flashback" of the sensational Academy Award-nominated film "Notes on a Scandal" on Monday, April 19 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Notes on a Scandal" is the third film in a month-long tribute to Dame Judi Dench with a special "Judi-Judi-Judi" series in April featuring a different Judi Dench film every Monday. "Notes on a Scandal" garnered four Academy Award nominations, including Best Leading Actress for Judi Dench, Best Supporting Actress for Cate Blanchett, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Score. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$12 general admission; $9 for Film Festival members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.