Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Sunday, April 18
Free Rock Concert featuring SPOKEN!: 6-7 p.m.; Mountain View Church of Flagstaff, 2150 E. Linda Vista Drive, Flagstaff; 1928-864-8902; Free Rock Concert featuring SPOKEN!; https://go.evvnt.com/766301-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Monday, April 19
COVID VACCINES Mon/Wed/Fri Mornings: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; Vera Whole Health - Flagstaff, 1500 E. Cedar Ave., #80, Flagstaff; Free; COVID VACCINES MON - WED - FRI MORNINGS; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/covid-vaccines-monwedfri-mornings-tickets-150236087181.
Trauma-Informed Yoga for Healing: 5:15-6:15 p.m.; Resonate Collective, 4 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; Free; Join Carrie each Monday evening for a gentle all-levels yoga and meditation practice; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trauma-informed-yoga-for-healing-tickets-143234142175.
"Notes on a Scandal" Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a "Festival Flashback" of the sensational Academy Award-nominated film "Notes on a Scandal" on Monday, April 19 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Notes on a Scandal" is the third film in a month-long tribute to Dame Judi Dench with a special "Judi-Judi-Judi" series in April featuring a different Judi Dench film every Monday. "Notes on a Scandal" garnered four Academy Award nominations, including Best Leading Actress for Judi Dench, Best Supporting Actress for Cate Blanchett, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Score. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$12 general admission; $9 for Film Festival members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Tuesday, April 20
Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 or at ka_star33@yahoo.com. for more information and to receive the link for the class.
Understanding Social Security Disability (SSI & SSDI): 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Join us for this free Legal Talk where DNA-People's Legal Services will review the initial application process, reconsideration and the hearing process online at: azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. http://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
COVID VACCINES Tues/Thurs Afternoon: 12-4 p.m.; Vera Whole Health - Flagstaff, 1500 E. Cedar Ave., #80, Flagstaff; Free; COVID VACCINES TUES - THURS AFTERNOONS; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/covid-vaccines-tuesthurs-afternoon-tickets-150267459015.
Brain Power for Brain Injuries: 2-3 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; Do you have a brain injury? This successful program, developed in collaboration with the Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona, may help you; https://go.evvnt.com/759869-2.
