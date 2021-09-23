'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed and award-winning new film "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" showing Sept. 24-Oct. 3 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" is an intimate look behind the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. In the 1970s and '80s, Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker, rose from humble beginnings to create the world's largest religious broadcasting network and theme park. Renowned for her message of love, acceptance and prosperity, Tammy Faye became inseparable from her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, it wasn't long before financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and scandal toppled their carefully constructed empire. "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" features an all-star cast, including Jessica Chastain in the title role with Andrew Garfield playing her televangelist husband Jim Bakker. "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Sept. 24-Oct. 3. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24, 25 and 26; 7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 27, 29 and 30; and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28 and Oct. 1, 2 and 3. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org..