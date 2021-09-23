Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, Sept. 23
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Friday, Sept. 24
Midland Radio Jeep Pop-Up At Overland Expo West 2021: 9 a.m. Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff; Midland Radio will be hosting a pop-up Jeep Station at the upcoming Overland Expo West at the Fort Tuthill County Park on September 24–26, to share info on their latest and greatest Jeep accessories; https://go.evvnt.com/892078-0.
Golden Sage Farm Annual MTB & Music Festival: 5:30 p.m.- 10 p.m.; Golden Sage Farm, 6200 E. Burris Lane, Flagstaff; $25 to $45; Our annual epic Flagstaff Biking, Hiking, Camping Sleepover and Live Music event is taking fruition!!; https://go.evvnt.com/820123-2.
Billy Don Burns and Last Train to Juarez @The Museum Club: 8 p.m.- 12 a.m.; The Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; Billy Don Burns and Last Train to Juarez have joined forces and are on tour this Fall 2021! Last Train to Juarez opens the show, followed by Billy Don Burns headlining with a full band performance with LTTJ backing him. billydonburns.net lasttraintojuarez.com. Billy Don Burns is one of the few remaining original outlaw country music singer/songwriters. His long and hard road paved with honky-tonk reality has taken him from his origins in Stone County, Arkansas, to thousands of smoke-filled honky-tonks around the world, and even center stage of the Grand Ole Opry. It is most notably Billy Don’s work as a songwriter that has garnered him some of his greatest accolades. His songs have drawn the attention and praise of a new generation of country musicians like Colter Wall, Whitey Morgan and others. Shooter Jennings produced an album on BDB titled “A Night in Room 8” (2016). Billy’s latest album, “The Country Blues” was nominated for the Album of the Year at the 2021 Arkansas Country Music Awards; https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102768528?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event.
'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed and award-winning new film "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" showing Sept. 24-Oct. 3 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" is an intimate look behind the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. In the 1970s and '80s, Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker, rose from humble beginnings to create the world's largest religious broadcasting network and theme park. Renowned for her message of love, acceptance and prosperity, Tammy Faye became inseparable from her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, it wasn't long before financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and scandal toppled their carefully constructed empire. "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" features an all-star cast, including Jessica Chastain in the title role with Andrew Garfield playing her televangelist husband Jim Bakker. "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Sept. 24-Oct. 3. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24, 25 and 26; 7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 27, 29 and 30; and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28 and Oct. 1, 2 and 3. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org..
Manhattan Short Film Festival 2021: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. Film lovers in Sedona will join over 100,000 film enthusiasts around the world to view and judge the work of the next generation of filmmakers when the 24th Annual Manhattan Short Film Festival screens at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, Sept. 24-30, hosted by the Sedona International Film Festival.The final ten Manhattan Short finalists hail from eight countries with films from U.K, Afghanistan, Northern Ireland, Norway, Italy and Canada, alongside two films each from France and USA. These Final Ten Films represent the best short films from among 970 submissions from 70 countries received by Manhattan Short for 2021, testimony to the enduring vibrancy and creativity of short films worldwide.The Final Ten are: Death By Handshake (USA), Ganef (UK), Bad Omen (Afghanistan), Rough (Northern Ireland), Archibald's Syndrome (France), The Kicksled Choir (Norway), Closed to the Light (Italy), Out of Time (France) Aurora (USA) Monsieur Cachemire (Canada). Manhattan Short continues to be a showcase for new voices and perspectives. Votes will be sent through to Manhattan Short HQ with the winner announced at ManhattanShort.com on Monday, Oct. 4.The Manhattan Short Film Festival will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Sept. 24-30. Showtimes will be: 7 p.m. on Friday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 26; 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25; and 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 27, 29 and 30. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information and to order tickets online, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org . http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
