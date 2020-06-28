× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Tuesday, June 30

Writers Who Lunch Virtual Editions: 213-2331. Noon-1:30 p.m. Many authors have day jobs -- the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers. Join us at the Writer's Table via the Flagstaff Public library Facebook page.

Prenatal Support Group: 2708 N. Fourth St. (928) 607-3706. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Weekly support group for pregnant people who want to connect and share experiences with others.

Yuan Gong Qigong Class: First Congregational Church, 740 N. Turquoise Drive. (928) 525 6112. 6:30-8 p.m. Tickets $5. Have more life energy, learn the ancient art of Qigong for self-healing and self-empowerment. Beginners welcome.

Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m., Free. Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh until it hurts and connect with friends near and far. www.letsroam.com/roam_from_home/virtual_game_night?utm_source=event_brite_free_game.

Wednesday, July 1

