Saturday, May 9

At Home with The Orpheum Theater: A Sci-Fi Country Live Stream: 8 p.m. The Orpheum Theater, 15 W. Aspen Ave. The second in a series of live streaming concerts, produced by The Orpheum Theater in downtown Flagstaff, Arizona features Sci-Fi Country. The live stream will be broadcast on Facebook through The Orpheum's page https://www.facebook.com/OrpheumFlag) beginning at 8 p.m. This live stream is sponsored by Flagstaff Pride as a fundraiser to keep The Orpheum Theater alive through this hard time and ready to reopen to the public as soon as possible. You can donate to keep the music alive now: GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/at-home-with-the-orpheum-theater. Venmo: @OrpheumFlagstaff and www.venmo.com/OrpheumFlagstaff. PayPal: orpheumtheater.flagstaff@gmail.com