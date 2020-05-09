Saturday, May 9
At Home with The Orpheum Theater: A Sci-Fi Country Live Stream: 8 p.m. The Orpheum Theater, 15 W. Aspen Ave. The second in a series of live streaming concerts, produced by The Orpheum Theater in downtown Flagstaff, Arizona features Sci-Fi Country. The live stream will be broadcast on Facebook through The Orpheum's page https://www.facebook.com/OrpheumFlag) beginning at 8 p.m. This live stream is sponsored by Flagstaff Pride as a fundraiser to keep The Orpheum Theater alive through this hard time and ready to reopen to the public as soon as possible. You can donate to keep the music alive now: GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/at-home-with-the-orpheum-theater. Venmo: @OrpheumFlagstaff and www.venmo.com/OrpheumFlagstaff. PayPal: orpheumtheater.flagstaff@gmail.com
Virtual STEAM Second Saturday: Dragonflies and Damselflies: 2:30 p.m. VIRTUAL. Learn all about these beautiful insects from Museum of Northern Arizona Ecologist and Curator of Biology, Dr. Larry Stevens, who will be livestreaming from his laboratory on Facebook. Participants will be able to submit questions. A hands-on activity will be provided for kids to try at home afterward. If you miss watching live, the video will remain available on Facebook. Kids will be able to ask questions online and download an activity to do at home. info@musnaz.org. https://www.facebook.com/events/515036812700861/.
Codependent Anonymous: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Phone Conference. We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy, loving relationships with our spirituality, ourselves and others. Phone number (425) 436-6355. Access Code 703117#
Sunday, May 10
Outdoor Classroom Raffle Moves Online: In response to COVID-19, Benefactors of Red Rock State Park is moving their outdoor classroom raffle online. Through May 25, Benefactors will be selling raffle tickets at their website www.benefactorsrrsp.org. This raffle will raise funds for building a new outdoor classroom to replace the one that washed away in the flood a year ago. The new classroom, to be built on safe higher ground, will host educational events for all ages, but particularly for young students. The Park's School Connection Program introduces over 1,500 area students each year to the wonders of the natural world. www.benefactorsrrsp.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!