Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Doney Park Timberline Fernwood Area Plan Committee Meeting: 5 p.m. On Zoom. The new Doney Park Timberline Fernwood Area Plan is nearing completion! The Doney Park Timberline Fernwood Area Plan Meeting will be held on zoom.us, 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. If you can't participate on zoom.us, please call in by phone if you are concerned about the future of our community. Make sure your voice is heard on the Area Plan which will guide development and zoning decisions for the next 20 years! More information, including the current draft plan, can be found at coconino.az.gov/DPTFAreaPlan. Below the agenda on that webpage, it says “Click here” to view the draft Vision, Goals, and Policies document. Please read policies carefully! To make comments on the plan, e-mail Melissa Shaw, Long Range Planner, Coconino County at mshaw@coconino.az.gov. Oct. 21st Meeting dial-in instructions: Go to www.zoom.us; Meeting ID: 863 8875 3525; Passcode: 422055; To dial in by phone: 1 669 900 6833.
Burgers 4 the Troops: 12-5 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7982; Come enjoy a delicious afternoon burger! Proceeds supports CARE packages to troops overseas; https://go.evvnt.com/910062-0.
The Great Survival Debate: 6-8 p.m.; Cline Library, 1001 Knoles Drive, Flagstaff; 928-523-3834; Free; Join us as professors from across campus argue why their field would be most helpful in rebuilding a post-apocalyptic world!; https://go.evvnt.com/904471-0.
Before Roe: Abortion in the Mexico-U.S. Borderlands: 7-9 p.m.; Liberal Arts – NAU, 705 S. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-523-3834; Join us for an examination of how abortion policy in two countries was shaped by activism in the 1960s and ‘70s; https://go.evvnt.com/904472-0.
Zack McGinn: 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater – Flagstaff, 15 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; Singer/Songwriter Zack McGinn is no stranger to the stage. Fronting a touring band for over a decade, he has seen his fair share of dive bars and dance halls. Giving up life on the road — McGinn traded those dive bars in for a horseback sunset and long days in the West Texas heat, running and operating a ranch with his family. This lifestyle isn't for the faint of heart, but in true cowboy fashion Zack wouldn't have it any other way. Living these two vastly different lifestyles has shaped McGinn into the songwriter he is today - painting pictures of life out in deep West Texas and reminiscing about life on the road -while integrating the grit that only a man who has lived the stories can do. McGinn brings those stories to life every time he steps on the stage. He is currently recording his debut solo album, set to release in late 2021. ; https://www.bandsintown.com/t/102796638?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Friday, Oct. 22
Whisky Tasting at Riordan Mansion: 5 p.m.- 9 p.m.; Oct. 22, Riordan Mansion State Historic Park, 409 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff; $100; Whisky Tasting at Riordan Mansion State Historic Park sponsored by the Northern Arizona Celtic Heritage Society; https://go.evvnt.com/910112-0.
Friday Fish Fry: 5-7 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7982; Come enjoy a delicious Fish Fry Dinner! Shrimp, chicken and take out available. And for entertainment, karaoke!; https://go.evvnt.com/910063-0.
'Golden Voices' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning new film "Golden Voices" showing Oct. 22-28 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.Raya (Maria Belkin) and Victor (Vladimir Friedman) built a shared career as the Soviet Union's most beloved film dubbers, translating the work of Federico Fellini and Stanley Kubrick into Russian over the decades. Upon the collapse of the USSR in 1990, the Jewish couple must immigrate to Israel and reinvent themselves to find employment. As they strive to acclimate to their adopted home, opportunities for first-rate vocal performances are few and far between. Raya answers a help wanted ad searching for women with "pleasant voices" and finds herself catering to a lonely Russian community as a phone-sex operator, while Victor falls in with a band of black market film pirates from the VHS underground. A charming comedy about disrupting old dynamics, starting anew, and rediscovering yourself in the most unexpected places."Golden Voices" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 22-28. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Sunday and Monday, Oct. 22, 24 and 25; and 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 27 and 28. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
'I'm Your Man' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed modern romance "I'm Your Man" showing Oct. 22-28 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. In a love story that transcends "modern romance," a woman must navigate her relationship with the robot designed to be her ideal partner in "I'm Your Man." Alma (Maren Eggert) is an accomplished researcher at the famous Pergamon Museum in Berlin, leading a team studying ancient cuneiform writing. In order to obtain research funds for her work, she grudgingly agrees to participate in an extraordinary study, one in which she is an experimental variable: For three weeks, she must live with a humanoid android tailored specifically to her unique character and needs. Alma is unsentimental and skeptical when she meets Tom (Dan Stevens), a robot almost totally indistinguishable from a flesh-and-blood man. "I'm Your Man" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 22-28. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 22, 24, 25 and 26; and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 23, 27 and 28. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.