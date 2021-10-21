Friday, Oct. 22

'Golden Voices' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning new film "Golden Voices" showing Oct. 22-28 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.Raya (Maria Belkin) and Victor (Vladimir Friedman) built a shared career as the Soviet Union's most beloved film dubbers, translating the work of Federico Fellini and Stanley Kubrick into Russian over the decades. Upon the collapse of the USSR in 1990, the Jewish couple must immigrate to Israel and reinvent themselves to find employment. As they strive to acclimate to their adopted home, opportunities for first-rate vocal performances are few and far between. Raya answers a help wanted ad searching for women with "pleasant voices" and finds herself catering to a lonely Russian community as a phone-sex operator, while Victor falls in with a band of black market film pirates from the VHS underground. A charming comedy about disrupting old dynamics, starting anew, and rediscovering yourself in the most unexpected places."Golden Voices" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 22-28. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Sunday and Monday, Oct. 22, 24 and 25; and 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 27 and 28. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.