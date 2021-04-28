Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, April 28
Wednesday Bingo: 6-8 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7682; Wednesday Night Bingo; https://go.evvnt.com/759248-0.
Bridge Church Midweek Service: 7-8:30 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive, 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff; Free; RSVP for Wednesday, April 28th; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridge-church-midweek-service-tickets-151545997157.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Thursday, April 29
Ask the Author: Seeing Arizona, Imagining Mars: 6-7 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928 774 6272; Free; Mars has captivated generations of scientists and the general public. In 1894, Percival Lowell brought his telescope to Flagstaff. Learn how Arizona inspired his theories about Mars; https://go.evvnt.com/760019-0.
