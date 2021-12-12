Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.

Sunday, Dec. 12

Ballroom Dancing - Lesson: 5:30 p.m., Jazzercise Flagstaff. Ballroom dance lesson followed by open dancing. Come learn social ballroom, swing and Latin dances. Come join a fun, encouraging community of dancers. No partner needed. Covid vaccination proof required. Cost $5.

Sunday Bingo: 1 p.m., at the American Legion, 204 W. Birch Ave. Come play one of America's favorite games for cash prizes! Snack bar available.

One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.

Monday, Dec. 13

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Listening Through the Fear: Understanding Extremism in America with Rory Gilbert: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Flagstaff Public Library. What is a FRANK Talk? A community conversation where you can discuss issues with your neighbors, weigh facts, and consider different points of view. http://tiny.cc/FlagLibListen

